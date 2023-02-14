Steam train experiences are smoking hot right now as more and more Brits are looking for luxury, with a hint of the Victorian era, in their days out. And whether you’re a train enthusiast or just fancy chugging along through green fields, this list of experiences is the way to go.

If you’ve ever expressed a wish to see more of the British countryside, then now is your chance. As spring approaches and the weather (hopefully) brightens up, you can experience the UK like never before – from the comfort of an old-fashioned steam train.

A key British invention, the first steam locomotive debuted in 1804, created by inventor Richard Trevithick. By 1825, the first passenger train was up and running, carrying 450 people from Darlington to Stockton at 24kmh.

Nowadays, we rely on bullet trains and electric train travel - but even so, there’s something about the beauty and pace of the steam engine that we can’t quite leave behind. Last year, hundreds of people came out to see the iconic Flying Scotsman journey around the country, and of course every September people head to King’s Cross and imagine themselves boarding the Hogwarts Express.

This list, put together by the RadioTimes.com team, includes steam train experiences from all over the country, from the rolling hills of the Lake District to the sea views of the Jurassic Coast. We’ve also included trips with added bonuses like afternoon tea or a full English breakfast, just to complete the patriotic experience.

We will shortly be arriving at the best steam train experiences to try in 2023, but first, check out the best Cambridge punting tours and London experience gifts for the ultimate day out.

Best steam train experiences in the UK at a glance:

Best steam train experiences in the UK for 2023

Steam Train Trip for Two with Churnet Valley Railway

Virgin Experience Days

Tour the Staffordshire Moorlands in a restored heritage locomotive and experience all the charms of classic train travel. With idyllic views, historic sights and the soothing whistles of the steam engine, you’ll find yourself loving the simplicity and peace of 19th century life.

Buy Steam Train Trip for Two with Churnet Valley Railway for £35 at Virgin Experience Days

Embsay & Bolton Abbey Railway Experience with Full English Breakfast for Two

Virgin Experience Days

There’s a full English breakfast and unlimited tea and coffee on offer during this trip through the gorgeous Yorkshire Dales. For an hour, you’ll have the chance to sit back and relax on this smooth journey through green pastures, all the while enjoying a full plate of eggs, sausages, bacon and hash browns – unforgettable and delicious!

Buy Embsay & Bolton Abbey Railway Experience with Full English Breakfast for Two for £40 at Virgin Experience Days

Trip in Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee Carriage with Afternoon Tea for Two

Virgin Experience Days

On this day out, it’s hard to know what’s more impressive: the views outside or the carriage inside. With this experience, you can sit in Queen Victoria’s real Golden Jubilee carriage from 1887. Expertly restored by owners Stephen and Qiuying Middleton, you’ll sit in velvet luxury and sip on cream tea while hearing all about the train and its royal past.

Buy Trip in Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee Carriage with Afternoon Tea for £108 at Virgin Experience Days

Murder Mystery Lunch for Two on the Belmond British Pullman

Virgin Experience Days

Keep an eye out for Poirot on this murder mystery lunch aboard the luxurious Belmond British Pullman train. With a five-course meal and a glass of champagne in hand, you’ll be ready to solve the mystery of a shocking murder. Suspects are everywhere and it will be up to you to decide who’s the criminal, although try not to get distracted by the stunning views out of your window.

Buy Murder Mystery Lunch for Two on the Belmond British Pullman for £680 at Virgin Experience Days

Steam Train Driving Taster Experience at Sherwood Forest Railway

Virgin Experience Days

Take the reigns yourself and learn to drive the ‘steel horse’ through the Sherwood Forest railway. With an expert tutor by your side, you’ll learn the basics of train travel and take control of a real steam engine on a trip through rural Nottinghamshire. The journey will include a tunnel, two level crossings and two stations to really test your skills.

Buy Steam Train Driving Taster Experience from £60 at Virgin Experience Days

Sea Cruise and Steam Train Adventure for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Travel by land and by sea on this scenic day out around the Jurassic Coast. Your day will start with a relaxing cruise from Poole Quay in Dorset to the Victorian seaside resort of Swanage. Then, you’ll board a steam train for a trip to either Corfe or Norden, with plenty of time to explore built in, before doing the whole thing again in reverse.

Buy Sea Cruise and Steam Train Adventure for Two for £51.43 at Virgin Experience Days

Steam Day and Museum Entry for Two at Didcot Railway Centre

BuyaGift

Spend the day at the enormous Didcot Railway Centre in Oxfordshire, home to historic buildings, artefacts, and preserved locomotives from the golden age of travel. The trip includes unlimited rides on the centre’s demonstration lines, where you can sit in vintage carriages and learn all about the trains. There’s also a spot of tea and cake in it for you.

Buy Steam Day and Museum Entry for Two at Didcot Railway Centre for £45 at BuyaGift

One Night Break and Steam Train Trip on the Spa Valley Railway

Virgin Experience Days

Hop aboard a classic steam and diesel-powered train and meander through the Kent countryside. On your way to Royal Tunbridge Wells, you’ll have the chance to get off and explore at Eridge, Groombridge and High Rocks. Once the journey is over, you’ll then have bed and breakfast at the Mercure Tunbridge Wells Hotel, plus £50 to spend on dinner at the in-house Mallows Restaurant.

Buy One Night Break and Steam Train Trip on the Spa Valley Railway for £184 at Virgin Experience Days

Behind the Scenes Railway Day

Virgin Experience Days

Get an exclusive look at the goings on at the Kent and East Sussex Railway. With expert guidance, you’ll get to see the craftsmen at work in the Carriage and Wagon Workshop, explore the engineering facility, and wander through the Colonel Stephen's museum. This is all before taking a 21-mile round trip on the railway.

Buy Behind the Scenes Railway Day from £149 at BuyaGift

