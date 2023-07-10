It might seem daunting but trust us, once you’re above the clouds all your thoughts and concerns will seem so very small. Which is why we’ve put together this guide to the top flight experiences in the UK.

From touring some of the country’s prettiest points, to actually getting in the cockpit yourself, we’ve got everything a flight enthusiasts might need. For the history buffs, we’ve even got a section dedicated to the iconic World War Two Spitfire and, if you’re not a big fan of planes, we’ve also got alternative experiences in helicopters, hot air balloons and more.

Plus, if you want to give flying a go but don’t feel confident enough to leave the ground, don’t worry, we’ve also included experiences at realistic flight simulators.

So whether you’re old or young, loud or quiet, tightly organised or just winging it, here are the best flight experiences to try in the UK.

Best flight experiences at a glance:

Best UK flight experiences to try in 2023

We’ve divvied up these mile-high experiences into four sections: airplane, Spitfire, flight simulators and alternative flights. So read on to find out which of them is right for you.

Airplane flight experiences

Introductory Flying Lesson

Virgin Experience Days

Put on your pilot's cap and get your first taste of the open air with this introductory flying lesson. Available at 26 locations across the country, this experience will give you expert one-to-one training from Civil Aviation Authority licensed instructor. Over the 30 minutes you're in the air you'll be able to take the controls and understand what it takes to be a real pilot.

Buy Introductory Flying Lesson for £150 at Virgin Experience Days

Top Gun Experience

Virgin Experience Days

This experience will take your breath away. This summer, Top Gun fans can head down to Chichester and feel the thrills of flying in a real ex-military fighter jet. With the chance to take the wheel and perform few aerobatic manoeuvres yourself, you'll come out feeling a true Maverick.

More like this

Buy Top Gun Experience for £595 at Virgin Experience Days

30-Minute Tiger Moth Trial Flight

Virgin Experience Days

Jet off to the 1930's in this classic Tiger Moth – the training aircraft used for budding RAF pilots in World War Two. Taking place in either Kent or Yorkshire, you'll have fantastic views of the English countryside from the cockpit and will be shown some of the manoeuvres used by pilots of the time. Plus, to add to the vintage feel, you'll be kitted out in a full WW2 pilot suit.

Buy Tiger Moth Trial Flight for £299 at Virgin Experience Days

North Lake District one hour flight

Joe Daniel Price | Getty

Lift your spirits with this gorgeous glide through the Lake District with a private pilot. Starting in Carlisle, this sightseeing flight will take you through the Eden valley down to Penrith and over to the valley to Ullswater, one of the UK's most beautiful spots.

Buy North Lake District one hour flight for £94 at Wingly

Utter Nutter Extreme Aerobatic Flight

Virgin Experience Days

This we would only recommend to those with a strong stomach. The Utter Nutter flight has drops, twists, and a fair few minutes spent upside down. With five extreme aerobatic manoeuvres including the Cravat, the Inverted Loop and the Ruade, this day will divide the true adrenaline junkies from the wannabes.

Buy Utter Nutter Extreme Aerobatic Flight for £595 at Virgin Experience Days

Spitfire flight experiences

Fly with a Spitfire

Andrew Holt | Getty

For plane enthusiasts, we know that the Spitfire is the ultimate dream. A WW2 classic, the plane has become synonymous with some of the greatest battles in history, and now you see them up close in the air. At one of four locations, you'll get to fly in a multi-seater plane or helicopter that will join a formation of Spitfires. You'll also be able to have a real look inside while on land and have one of the experts on hand answer any questions about the day.

Buy Fly with a Spitfire for £579 at Into The Blue

Spitfire Factory Tour

VladK213 | Getty

With this day out at Biggin Hill Airport, you can get up close to Spitfires, Hurricanes and so much more. Flight enthusiasts will love this guided tour of the hangars and the chance to chat to the restoration team about their planes. Plus, the site also has a collection of vintage cars and other vehicles to keep you entertained.

Buy Spitfire Factory Tour for £49 at Into The Blue

Flight simulator experiences

Fighter Jet Simulator Experience

BuyaGift

We don't blame you if you'd rather keep your feet on the ground, but that doesn't mean you can't experience the thrills of G-Force. With a flight simulator, you'll get all the feelings and joys of flying without ever having to move. In this day out, you'll learn to pilot the F-35B military plane commonly used by the RAF and Navy. After 20 minutes of training, it will be time to take it on a mission, all the while having stunning pictures of the countryside played in front of you.

Buy Fighter Jet Simulator Experience for £99 at Buy a Gift

Flight Simulator Experience Aboard a Boeing 737

Virgin Experience Days

Forget jets! It's time to go first-class by learning to fly a full commercial airplane. Over the course of your session you'll learn all the buttons and actions it takes to fly a Boeing 737. During the simulation you'll experience some of the real things that can happen during a long-haul flight, like bad weather and turbulence. You also have a choice of 24,000 worldwide airports to choose from and can have a co-pilot in with you for the ride.

Buy Flight Simulator Aboard Boeing 737 for £89 at Virgin Experience Days

60-minute Battle of Britain Dogfight Simulator

Virgin Experience Days

History buffs will simply love this flight simulator of the famous Battle of Britain from 1940. In this experience you can jump into the cockpit of either the Spitfire MK9 or the Messerschmitt BF109, and get into a realistic dogfight for King and Country!

Buy 60-minute Battle of Britain Dogfight Simulator for £125 at Virgin Experience Days

Alternative flight experiences

Virgin Balloon Flight

Francesco Riccardo Iacomino | Getty

Why not add a bit of whimsy to your flight experience? With Virgin's Balloon Flights, you can take a gentle trip into the skies and see the best of Britain from your basket. Over three to four hours, you can hover over 100 locations across the UK and even get a glass of prosecco to toast after landing.

Buy Virgin Balloon Flight for £169 at Virgin Balloon Flights

12 Mile Themed Helicopter Flight

Virgin Experience Days

Go up to heights of 1,000ft in this 12-mile helicopter flight. With 46 locations to choose from, you'll be swapping blades of grass for helicopter blades and experiencing the thrills of this 120mph vehicle.

Buy 12 Mile Themed Helicopter Flight for £128 at Virgin Experience Days

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

40-Minute Gyrocopter Flight

Pomidorisgogo | Getty

You can fly over the beautiful fields of Scotland in this pocket-sized Gyrocopter. Starting off with training from a Civil Aviation Authority certified instructor, you'll then spend 40 minutes above Perth enjoying the bonny sights and feeling the wind in your hair.

Buy 40-Minute Gyrocopter Flight for £150 at Red Letter Days

3,000ft Aerotow Glider Flight

Virgin Experience days

Lastly you can swap flying for the far more graceful action of gliding. This streamlined glider can get 3,000ft in the air and go at amazing speeds for 20 minutes. You'll get the chance to take the controls as well as experiencing the joys of take-off and landing.

Buy 3,000ft Aerotow Glider Flight for £135 at Virgin Experience Days

Advertisement

We've got planes, trains and automobiles at RadioTimes.com. In our Going Out section you can find the best steam train experiences, the best driving experiences and the best skydiving experiences.