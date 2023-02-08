Whether it’s yourself who is a car lover and thrill seeker or a loved one, the gift of a driving experience is not one to be missed out on. With film and TV-themed experiences, like The Italian Job, as well as a whole host of vehicles to choose from, such as motorbikes, go karts, supercars, and more, there truly is something for everyone.

Get 2023 off to a flying start with our pick of the top driving experiences to try in the UK.

All of our chosen experiences have complete safety briefings before you step inside the vehicle, and if needed, you’ll be fully kitted out with safety gear.

Petrolheads, start your engines. Here are the best driving experiences to try this year.

Best driving experiences at a glance:

Best driving experiences in the UK to try in 2023

Five Supercar Blast plus High Speed Passenger Ride

Virgin Experience Days

Got the need for speed? Then this is the experience for you. You’ll take your pick of the world’s top supercars, such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Porsche, and more, and drive up to 15 miles in your chosen vehicles. As well as driving yourself, you’ll strap in for a high speed passenger ride with a professional driver, and remember to smile for the camera as you’ll receive a photo to remember your day.

It’s worth mentioning that not all supercars are available in each location, but with 37 race tracks to choose from, you’re bound to find a location that has your favourite supercar.

Buy Five Supercar Blast plus High Speed Passenger Ride for £309 £209 at Virgin Experience Days

Drive a Supercharged Ariel Atom with a High Speed Passenger Ride in a Radical Race Car

Virgin Experience Days

Another high speed escapade is this one from Virgin Experience Days. The day is split into two parts: you’ll drive six miles in a 325bhp supercharged Ariel Atom (a high performance, open wheel car), then you’ll meet a former European Champion driver who will whiz you round the track in a Radical race car.

Buy Drive a Supercharged Ariel Atom with a High Speed Passenger Ride in a Radical Race Car for £99 £59 at Virgin Experience Days

Triple Mustang Driving Blast Experience

Buyagift

The ultimate tyre-screeching experience: choose three cars to drive from a 1965 GT350 Mustang Race Car, Shelby Mustang GT500 'Eleanor', 'Speed' Ford Mustang, and Roush Mustang GT V8, then whiz around the track. There’s the option to hop in for a super speedy passenger ride with a professional driver, too.

Buy Triple Mustang Driving Blast Experience for £99 at Buyagift

The Ultimate Italian Job Driving Experience

Virgin Experience Days

There will be no blowing the bloody doors off in this next driving experience (well, we hope not, anyway!). You’ll take to the track in a Jaguar E-type, MINI Cooper S — branded with the ‘HMP’ number plate — and the iconic Harrington bus. Once you’ve completed your drives, you’ll take the passenger seat in the MINI Cooper S as your driver chases down and boards the moving Harrington bus.

Buy The Ultimate Italian Job Driving Experience for £397 £120 at Virgin Experience Days

4x4 Off Road and Rally Taster Driving Experience

Red Letter Days

Now when we say this is an ‘off road’ experience, we really mean it. Get strapped into a 4x4 and plough through five challenging areas, from rugged terrains and woodland to balancing on seesaws, tilting over steep inclines, and driving up steep sides as you go.

Once you’ve mastered the 4x4, get behind the wheel of a rally car to perform power slides, draw a figure of eight, and attempt an arched 200m sweeping bend.

Buy 4x4 Off Road and Rally Taster Driving Experience for £210 at Red Letter Days

Ford Classics Four Car Driving Experience

Virgin Experience Days

Ford is a huge part of motoring history, with Henry Ford inventing one of the most famous vehicles of all time: the Model T. Now, it’s your turn to get involved. Drive four of Ford’s Classics, choosing between the MK1 Escort, Gran Torino, Lotus Cortina, Mustang GT350 and GT40, then experience an electrifying high-speed passenger ride.

Buy Ford Classics Four Car Driving Experience for £297 £79 at Virgin Experience Days

Tank Driving

Buyagift

For a truly unique driving experience, look no further than this one. Head on down to Bicester to drive either a 15-tonne 1960s FV432 with a Rolls-Royce petrol engine, or an agile 1980s CVRT Spartan. You’ll drive on both grass and tarmac, just because you deserve the challenge!

Buy Tank Driving for £199 £99 at Buyagift

The Big One - Monster Truck Driving Experience

Red Letter Days

Live out your childhood fantasy and drive Grizzly, East Grinstead’s ginormous monster truck. The full size, American-spec monster truck comes armed with a 7.5 litre engine and 66-inch terra-tyres — you’ll need a step ladder to even get into this thing!

After a few practice laps, including learning how to reverse, you’ll power the monster truck over the top of two police saloon cars.

Buy The Big One - Monster Truck Driving Experience for £165 at Red Letter Days

Karting Open Sprint Race at Three Sisters Outdoor Circuit

Virgin Experience Days

Go Karting is the perfect experience for any budding F1 star or fan. At this circuit in Wigan, you’ll get behind the wheel of a Biz Honda powered Le Mans Twin 200GX kart, and compete in two heats and an all-important final race. Just like in the real deal, there are awards for the top three drivers. Will it be you?

Buy Karting Open Sprint Race at Three Sisters Outdoor Circuit for £59 at Virgin Experience Days

Yamaha Motorcross Experience Day

Virgin Experience Days

Perfect for beginners and experienced off-road enthusiasts alike, this experience gets you up to speed with riding the latest Yamaha Motocross and Enduro bikes on a purpose-built, off-road track. There’s no licence required for this experience, just make sure you’re confident on a bicycle.

Buy Yamaha Motorcross Experience Day for £230 at Virgin Experience Days

Harley Davidson Pillion Ride Tour

Virgin Experience Days

If you’d still like the motorcycle experience but would prefer to be a passenger rather than a driver, then the Harley Davidson Pillion Ride Tour experience is the one for you. Feel the rumble of a genuine Harley Davidson Fat Boy beneath your pillion seat in this 30-mile round trip, which includes a photo opportunity from a vantage point on the South Downs.

Buy Harley Davidson Pillion Ride Tour for £125 at Virgin Experience Days

