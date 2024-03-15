If an F1 newbie or a novice when it comes to arcade games, there's no need to worry; F1 Arcade offers a variety of driving levels to cater to all skills levels. And if you've got a need for speed, you can ramp things up

All that driving is bound to be hungry and thirsty work, but the F1 Arcade team have already taken all of that into account and have very kindly provided a bar in the venue. And if racing simulators aren't exactly your thing, you can always head to one of the famous F1 Arcade watch parties to watch the Grand Prix with fellow F1 enthusiasts.

You may have a lot of questions about F1 Arcade tickets, F1 Arcade location, F1 Arcade price and more. But don't let these queries drive you round the bend; we're here to help. Here's everything you need to know about the F1 Arcade.

Listen up petrolheads! We've put together a roundup of the best driving experiences in the UK just for you, as well as a guide to F1 Drive, another immersive F1 experience.

What is F1 Arcade?

The F1 Arcade is a unique immersive experience, allowing F1 enthusiasts to enjoy simulator racing in some of their favourite vehicles. It's fast-paced, it's action-packed, and it offers all the thrill and glamour of the real F1 world.

Here you can race on bespoke racing simulators in head-to-head battles or in a group setting. You can even order food and drinks, including delicious small plates and cocktails.

The idea behind the F1 Arcade is social gaming; yes, you can get competitive behind the wheel and fully immerse yourself in the driving experience, but you'll equally have the opportunity to have a drink with your friends afterwards. Every driving level and skill is tailored for, meaning that anyone can join in the fun.

And it's not just about the racing simulators: F1 Arcade also hosts watch parties live on their huge TV screens featuring commentary and entertainment before the race begins.

How does F1 Arcade work?

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

When booking your F1 Arcade experience, you can choose between one person, two person and group experiences.

The Head-to-Head option is perfect if you're looking for a shorter and more intense driving experience. Suitable for groups of two to five people, you can choose either three races, which lasts around 30 minutes, or five races lasting around 45 minutes.

Hop into your simulator, do your races back-to-back and then head to the bar for a celebratory or commiseration drink. Simple.

For groups of six or more, Team Racing is the way to go – in fact, the F1 Arcade website describes it as "the ideal race mode to give you the ultimate F1 experience". Your group will be split into teams and will then race against each other to see who will be number one.

The best part is that all skill levels will be catered for, thanks to a bespoke points system and five skill levels that will get you on equal footing. These bookings can be anywhere from one hour and 15 minutes long and upwards depending on group size.

Where is the F1 Arcade location?

The F1 Arcade currently has two locations: one in London and one in Birmingham.

The F1 Arcade London is right in the heart of the UK capital on the ground floor of One New Charge, which overlooks St Paul's Cathedral.

Luckily for F1 fans, the London location is very easily accessible by bus and by tube, with St Paul's, Mansion House and Bank stations all within walking distance.

The F1 Arcade Birmingham can be found in Chamberlain Square, near Town Hall in the city centre.

How much does F1 Arcade cost?

According to the F1 Arcade website, prices for groups of 2-5 drivers start from £15.95 per person for three races and £25.95 per person for five races.

Prices for groups of six or more drivers start from £15.95 per person.

There are also a range of F1 Arcade packages available at Virgin Experience Days, including a Grand Prix watch party with simulator racing for £40 per person.

How long do you need for the F1 Arcade?

Virgin Experience Days. Virgin Experience Days

How long F1 Arcade lasts will depend on both the size of your group and the game mode you've booked.

When it comes to two person head-to-head sessions, you can expect three races to take about 30 minutes and five races to take 45 minutes.

Team racing is a more social experience and can last between one hour and 15 minutes or around two hours, depending on your group size.

How to buy F1 Arcade tickets

You can snag different F1 Arcade packages for parties of one, two or four at Virgin Experience Days, with the option of having a Grand Prix watch party or even adding prosecco and small plates.

What game does F1 Arcade use?

If you're a more technically minded person or a bit of a gamer, you're probably intrigued to know what's going on under the hood, so to speak.

The F1 Arcade driving experience is provided by established simulator rFactor 2 which is owned by Motorsport Games. However, it will also use licensed content specifically made for F1 Arcade.

rFactor 2 is a PC racing simulator platform which has been used for many esports competitions, including Formula Pro Series and Le Mans Virtual Series.

It features a renowned type model, as well as a wide variety of licensed tracks and vehicles. First released in 2013, rFactor 2 runs on the isiMotor 2.5 game engine and has received updates and new content ever since it first came out.

What is the difference between F1 Arcade and F1 Drive?

Both are official Formula 1 experiences, both have locations in London, but how are F1 Drive and F1 Arcade different?

While F1 Arcade is a simulator racing experience, F1 Drive is a real-life racing experience. It's the ultimate go-karting adventure, featuring genuine F1 technology across three exciting track layouts, Future Stars, Sprint Track and Super Circuit.

Just like F1 Arcade, F1 Drive offers varying skill levels, all the way from Rookie Racers to Elite Session, as well as the chance to have a go on the F1 simulators.

F1 Drive is aimed towards children and young people, and it was born out of a 15-year strategic partnership between Formula 1 and Tottenham Hotspur. The aim? To recruit the next generation of Formula 1 drivers, of course.

This means that not only will guests have a chance to enjoy themselves, but this experience could lead to big and bright things in their future. You can take part in F1 Drive at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Is there an F1 Arcade dress code?

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

The dress code at F1 Arcade is pretty relaxed. The only thing not permitted is fancy dress, however, guests are more than welcome to wear their F1 gear to support different drivers and teams.

Is there an F1 Arcade age limit?

Up until 6pm, all ages are welcome at F1 Arcade, although drivers must be at least seven years old to use the simulators. After 6pm, there's a strict 18+ policy at the venue.

Can you get F1 Arcade vouchers and gift cards?

Good news: yes! Now you've got the perfect present for the F1 enthusiast in your life. F1 Arcade vouchers and gifts cards can be spent on either racing or food and drink.

Simply choose the amount you want for your gift card and it will be delivered via email or via post. E-vouchers are redeemed by emailing bookings@f1arcade.com with the preferred date and unique gift card number, whereas physical vouchers can be spent at any location.

F1 Arcade advice and tips

Whether you think you know it all when it comes to F1 or you're a complete beginner, we've got some top tips to help you ace your race.

If you're new to the world of F1 or just new to arcade games, it's crucial to start at a beginner level so you can get used to the controls. Even if you're an F1 super-fan, watching the cars whizz around the track is very different to operating the F1 Arcade simulator.

If you've got a competitive edge and winning is important to you, then the most important thing is to stay focused on the race. F1 Arcade offers plenty of distractions, from beer to live screenings of the Grand Prix, but keep your eyes on the road and you'll soon have your hands on the prize.

Staying calm under pressure is key for any situation, but especially when it comes to an intense and fast-paced race, it's more important than ever. Stay calm and focused and make sure to avoid any reckless decisions.

And most importantly of all, remember to have fun!

