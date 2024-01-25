Speaking about the partnership, Stefano Domenicali (CEO of the Formula One Group) said: “As we continue to grow our sport, partnering with world renowned brands like Tottenham Hotspur allows us to take Formula 1 and motorsport to new and more diverse audiences.

"The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends, and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport.”

Regardless of whether you’re considering a career in F1 or not, this authentic F1 driving experience is open to everyone. There are tracks designed for a range of ages and abilities, as well as impressive features which put you right in the heart of the action, such as immersive in-kart audio taken from onboard recordings of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, commentary from David Croft and Naomi Schiff, and live driving tips.

And this is just the beginning. Let’s find out more about this never-before-seen experience.

What happens at F1 Drive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Accredited by the National Karting Association, F1 Drive in London has three track layouts which have been inspired by some of the most iconic F1 circuits in the world, we’re talking about the likes of Monaco and Silverstone. The tracks are as follows: the Future Stars track aims to inspire a young audience, the Sprint Track is tailored to racers of all abilities, and the Super Circuit is a combination of Future Stars and Sprint Track, and it has the same format as an F1 race weekend — offering Practice and Qualifying laps ahead of the big race.

As well as the three tracks, 1-to-1 and group coaching sessions are on hand to hone drivers’ karting skills. Plus, there are plenty of exclusive features at F1 Drive in London which you won’t be able to experience anywhere else. We’ve already spoken about the in-kart audio, and there’s also an 18cm LED display which provides data, such as lap times and live race position, to the driver, and a Drag Reduction System (DRS) button on the steering wheel to give a boost of speed when you’re close to a competitor.

When does F1 Drive open and where is it?

With tickets going on sale today (Thursday 25th January), you can expect the F1 Drive experience to open its doors a few weeks later, on Tuesday 6th February.

F1 Drive is located below Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's iconic South Stand. You can find (if you can’t see it first) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on High Road in North London. The nearest station is White Hart Lane for the Overground.

What is the F1 Drive London price?

The ticket prices for F1 Drive haven’t been released just yet, but don’t worry, the RadioTimes.com team are already on the case; we’ve signed-up to the mailing list to be one of the first to find out any new information about the experience. In case you were wondering, on the mailing list question which asked us for our favourite driver, we wrote Lewis Hamilton… Of course!

How to get F1 Drive London tickets

On Wednesday 24th January there was an exclusive pre-sale for F1 Unlocked members, Tottenham Hotspur season ticket holders, One Hotspur members, Premium members, and for people who had previously registered for early access.

General on sale is taking place from today (Thursday 25th January), having been released at 10am this morning.

What is the difference between F1 Drive and F1 Arcade?

Both are official Formula 1 experiences, but what are the differences between F1 Drive and F1 Arcade?

Unlike F1 Drive which is a real-life racing experience, F1 Arcade is a simulator racing experience, which encourages socialising as the arcade hosts watch parties, events, and has plenty of food and drink on hand, too. Let’s find out more about it.

F1 Arcade has various simulator racing levels, from Rookie to Elite, and different modes like Team Racing, which includes six or more drivers, Head to Head Racing, where up to five of your friends can battle it out on the race tracks, and a Grand Prix Session, a 10-minute Qualification round followed by a 25-minute Grand Prix, which is coming soon to F1 Arcade.

At the immersive experience, there’s also a bar which serves cocktails, mocktails, and other forms of tipples, as well as delicious food, including vegan and gluten free options.

On top of all of this, you can watch every Grand Prix and every F1 Qualifying live on the big screen at F1 Arcade. Just like football matches in your local pub, you can experience the charged atmosphere and great company while you watch your favourite driver or team whiz round the track.

