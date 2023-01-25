These state-of-the-art sports grounds are found all over the country and can offer you an action-packed day out for all the family. From in-depth history tours to the chance to run out onto the pitch, these trips make for an unforgettable experience.

After an electrifying World Cup and a history-making year for British teams, there has never been a better time to immerse yourself in the world of sport. Whether you’re a die-hard footie fan or like to watch the odd rugby match, now is the time to embrace your inner sports fan by visiting some of the UK’s best stadiums.

The RadioTimes.com team have put in the hard yards and found some of the best stadium trips for you to try this winter. Not only have we got the football fans covered, but we’ve also researched the best days out for lovers of rugby, cricket and athletics.

So without further ado, let’s see what stadiums you should aim to visit this year.

Best Stadium tours to take in 2023 at a glance:

Chelsea Stamford Bridge Stadium Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

For Blues fans, it doesn’t get much better than this intimate tour of the Stamford Bridge Stadium. As the home of Chelsea FC for 117 years, visitors will get an in-depth look at the club’s history, as well as behind-the-scenes access to the changing room, players’ tunnel, trophy room and much more.

Buy Chelsea Stamford Bridge Stadium Tour for Two from £56 at Virgin Experience Days

Wembley Stadium Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Why not treat the real football fanatics in your family to this 90-minute tour of the UK’s most famous stadium? Visitors to Wembley will get to relive some of England’s most legendary footie moments, from FA cup finals to the Lionesses’ EURO 2022 victory. Highlights include a sneak peek at the press room, a visit to the royal box and even a sit in the England manager’s chair.

Trust us, this experience is not to be missed.

Buy Wembley Stadium Tour for Two from £48 at Virgin Experience Days

Newcastle United Roof Top Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

If magpies are your thing, then try out this bird's-eye view of the Newcastle FC stadium. See St James’s Park as you never have before by going 150ft above the pitch for a roof top tour, complete with binoculars and an expert tour guide. While you’re up there, enjoy the breath-taking sights of the city including the Baltic, the Sage and bridges Millennium and Tyne.

Buy Newcastle United Roof Top Tour for Two from £50 at Virgin Experience Days

Emirates Stadium Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

To all the Gooners out there, Arsenal FC have got you covered with their interactive self-guided tour of the Emirates Stadium. Although it hasn’t always been their home, the Emirates is still steeped in history and visitors are given the chance to go right back to the beginning of the club. Upon arrival, guests will be given an interactive headset to take around with them through which you can hear legendary players and presenters talk about their match day experiences.

Buy Emirates Stadium Tour for Two from £54 at Virgin Experience Days

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

If you love Spurs or are even just a fan of Harry Kane, then Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is offering a brilliant behind-the-scenes look at where the action really happens. From the players’ tunnel and the dugouts to the locker rooms used by the NFL, this is a day out in London you do not want to miss.

Buy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tour for Two from £54 at Virgin Experience Days

Liverpool FC Stadium Tour & Museum Entry for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Visitors to Anfield can expect a golden experience with this stadium tour, which culminates in viewing Liverpool FC’s six European cups and decked-out trophy room. The day is split into two parts, starting with an exclusive insight into the ground’s facilities before moving into the club museum.

Plus, super fans can shell out for a VIP experience which involves joining an LFC legend in one of the hospitality lounges for an autograph and a private Q&A. The Liverpool Legends include John Aldridge, Ian Callaghan, Terry McDermott, Jan Molby, Phil Neal and Phil Thompson.

Buy Liverpool FC Stadium Tour & Museum Entry for Two from £46 at Virgin Experience Days

Manchester United Family Tour

Virgin Experience Days

If you’ve got a few budding football stars in the family, then groups of four can enjoy an unforgettable trip to Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United. Kids will be able to enjoy the magnificence of the 75,000-seat stadium and take a tour certificate home with them as a memento, while the parents will get to revel in the chance of walking the same paths as some of the club’s greatest legends.

Buy Manchester United Family Tour from £80 at Virgin Experience Days

London Stadium Tour for Two Adults

Virgin Experience Days

If you still miss the glory of London 2012 (and we can't blame you), why not pay a visit to the London Stadium at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park? Now home to West Ham United, this unique stadium has something for everyone - from the most devout footie fan to the casual tourist. Visitors will be able to run on the original warm up track for the Olympics whilst reliving some of the country’s most incredible sporting moments.

Buy London Stadium Tour for Two Adults from £40 at Virgin Experience Days

Best stadium tours for rugby fans

Twickenham Stadium Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

If it’s rugby you’re craving, book this in before the Six Nations start. By taking this behind-the-scenes trip to Twickenham, you have the chance to visit the Royal Box and see the stadium’s medical room and hospitality suites, all the while listening to the history from an expert guide. Other highlights include a look inside the World Rugby Museum and a walk through the players’ tunnel.

Buy Twickenham Stadium Tour for Two from £53.90 at Virgin Experience Days

Principality Stadium Tour for family of four

Tattywelshie/GettyImages

The Principality Stadium is one of the crown jewels of Wales, having hosted some of the most memorable moments in rugby history. Right in the centre of Cardiff, visitors to the Principality can enjoy a closer look at the ground’s inner workings. The tour guides will take you on a journey through the stadium’s past, from rugby and boxing to motorsport and rock concerts.

Buy Principality Stadium Tour for family of four from £50 at Principality Stadium

Best stadium tours for cricket fans

The Kia Oval Cricket Ground Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

For the cricket lovers, take a tour of the world-famous Kia Oval, home to Surrey Cricket Club since 1845 and host of many England test matches. This 90-minute tour starts off with a tea or coffee in the Members’ Pavilion overlooking the pitch and goes on to explore the committee room, club museum and commentary box, all the while including an incredible view of the London skyline.

Buy The Kia Oval Cricket Ground Tour for Two, from £40 at Virgin Experience Days

