This comes as part of a packed summer schedule at the London park which also includes headline shows from Olivia Rodrigo, Hugh Jackman, Noah Kahan and more.

This show will also follow Sabrina's Short n' Sweet tour, which will be heading all over the UK throughout March 2025.

If you missed out on tickets for this the first time, now is your chance to grab a spot. Here's how you can get your hands on some.

Buy Sabrina Carpenter BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Sabrina Carpenter headlining BST Hyde Park?

Sabrina Carpenter has now added a second BST Hyde Park date, taking place this July. Here's the dates for the two shows:

5th July 2025 – London, Hyde Park

NEW: 6th July 2025 – London, Hyde Park

How much do Sabrina Carpenter BST Hyde Park tickets cost?

Tickets for BST Hyde Park are tiered depending on when they're released. Here's a full list of ticket types and prices:

General Admission Standing - Launch: £91.25

General Admission Standing - Tier 2: £101.95

General Admission Standing - Tier 3: £112.65

General Admission Standing - Tier 4: £123.25

Primary Entry Standing - Launch: £112.65

Primary Entry Standing - Tier 2: £123.25

Primary Entry Standing - Tier 3: £133.75

Primary Entry Standing - Tier 4: £144.25

Gold Circle Standing - Launch: £154.75

Gold Circle Standing - Tier 2: £176.75

Gold Circle Standing - Tier 3: £187.75

When is the Sabrina Carpenter BST Hyde Park pre-sale?

Pre-sale begins on Wednesday 19th February at 10am for American Express customers, for more information on this check out how does the AMEX pre-sale work on Ticketmaster.

This is then followed by a second pre-sale on Friday 21st February at 10am, which is an artist, BST Ticketmaster and Live Nation pre-sale.

How to get Sabrina Carpenter BST Hyde Park tickets

As we've said, pre-sale opens today (Wednesday 19th February) and again on Friday 21st February.

General sale then opens at 10am on Monday 24th February.

Are there VIP packages for Sabrina Carpenter BST Hyde Park tickets?

If you want to take your concert experience to the next level, one of the best ways to do that is by purchasing a VIP package.

Not only can you opt for VIP packages on the Ticketmaster website, Keith Prowse also offers VIP packages for Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park.

Some of the benefits the packages feature include elevated stage views, as well as food and drinks, and access to the VIP terrace. Different packages include different benefits and come in a range of prices.

Buy Sabrina Carpenter VIP tickets from £495 at Keith Prowse

