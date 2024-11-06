The Wolverine actor is headlining his own show at the London festival armed with a huge repertoire of musical theatre hits.

Fans can expect songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, The Boy From Oz and more, alongside a fair few surprise guests.

Jackman is the fourth headline act to be announced, alongside Jeff Lynne's ELO, Zach Bryan, and Noah Kahan.

More are due to be announced soon but for now here's how you can get tickets to see the Australian actor live.

Buy Hugh Jackman BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Hugh Jackman performing at BST Hyde Park?

BST Hyde Park normally runs on weekends throughout June and July. Here's the date of Hugh Jackman's show:

Sunday 6th July 2025 – London, BST Hyde Park

How much are tickets for Hugh Jackman's BST Hyde Park show?

Tickets start at £91.25 for general admission to Hugh Jackman's BST Hyde Park Show. Remember that this is for a day-long festival that includes additional acts, stages, and more.

You can also pay £101.95 and £112.65 for Tier Two and Three standing and prices start at £198 for Gold Circle seating.

How to get tickets for Hugh Jackman at BST Hyde Park

Tickets went on sale at 10am this morning (Wednesday 6th November), but right now there's still plenty of availability left.

Just head on over to Ticketmaster and claim your spot before it's too late.

