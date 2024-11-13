His solo work blessed our ears with tunes like Angels, Rock DJ, Feel, and our personal favourite, Something Stupid with Nicole Kidman — which isn’t technically a Christmas song, but the festive music video always gets us in the holiday spirit.

If this trip down memory lane has you in the mood to see Robbie Williams live, well, you’re in luck! After headlining BST Hyde Park last summer, Robbie is now embarking on a tour across the UK and Ireland in 2025 — here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Robbie Williams tickets at Ticketmaster

Robbie Williams. Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns via Getty Images

Everyone's favourite Rock DJ will be heading to five venues across the UK and Ireland. Here's a full list:

When do Robbie Williams tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 15th November 2024.

Robbie Williams pre-sale tickets

There are also a number of pre-sales available. Here's a full list, but bear in mind that not every pre-sale is applicable to every show:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am Wednesday 13th November 2024 until 9am on Friday 15th November 2024): London

Artist pre-sale (from 10am Wednesday 13th November 2024 until 9am on Friday 15th November 2024): London, Bath, Dublin

Residence pre-sale (from 10am Wednesday 13th November 2024 until 9am on Friday 15th November 2024): Bath

Ticketmaster Past Booker pre-sale (from 10am Wednesday 13th November 2024 until 9am on Friday 15th November 2024): Edinburgh, Bath, Dublin

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am Thursday 14th November 2024 until 9am on Friday 15th November 2024): London

Promoter pre-sale (from 10am Thursday 14th November 2024 until 9am on Friday 15th November 2024): Dublin

Ticketmaster Past Booker pre-sale (from 10am Thursday 14th November 2024 until 9am on Friday 15th November 2024): London

Metropolis pre-sale (from 10am Thursday 14th November 2024 until 9am on Friday 15th November 2024): London

Venue pre-sale (from 10am Thursday 14th November 2024 until 9am on Friday 15th November 2024): London

Can I buy Robbie Williams hospitality tickets?

If you want to take your Robbie Williams concert experience to the next level, you can do just that by purchasing a hospitality ticket.

There are currently hospitality tickets available for both the Manchester and Edinburgh shows, with packages that include benefits such as all-inclusive drinks, premium seats, private suites, VIP lounge access and more.

At the time of writing, hospitality tickets for Williams's concerts will set you back from £259.

How to get Robbie Williams tickets

Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand and get online bright and early — we'd recommend at least 10 or 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

If demand is high, another way to increase your odds of snagging a ticket is by purchasing a hospitality ticket. These are more costly than regular tickets, but if you have the disposable income, there will be far less demand for these.

We've got even more tips for you in our guides to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.