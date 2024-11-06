All of this led to a 2023 GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist, after which he went on tour throughout the UK in 2024.

Now, in 2025, he's returning to the iconic BST Hyde Park, where he'll be supported by rising indie darling Gracie Abrams, and will headline alongside iconic artists Zach Bryan, Jeff Lynne's ELO and Hugh Jackman.

Here's how you can get tickets to see Noah Kahan, as well as the other headliners, at BST Hyde Park in summer 2025.

When is Noah Kahan headlining BST Hyde Park?

American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) Hyde Park is a massive set of concerts spread over three weeks, normally from late June to early July. Noah Kahan is set to headline on Friday 4th July.

Each date features a very different headliner, from classic rock bands to country singers, plus a ton of well-known supporting acts.

Here are the dates we’ve had confirmed:

How to get Noah Kahan tickets to see BST Hyde Park headline show

BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster. They come out in waves as each headliner is announced.

If it's Noah Kahan you're after, general sale tickets will be available to buy on the Ticketmaster website on Friday 8th November.

Tickets for other headliners Zach Bryan, Hugh Jackman and ELO are also available to purchase on Ticketmaster now.

You can also pick up a BST Hyde Park hospitality ticket from the festival’s official hospitality partner, Keith Prowse – these are also currently available to purchase.

How much do Noah Kahan BST Hyde Park tickets cost?

As with the other BST Hyde Park shows, there's a pricing system depending on how early you buy your tickets. Here are the different pricing tiers:

General admission standing (launch) – £91.25

General admission standing (tier 2) – £101.95

General admission standing (tier 3) - £112.65

Primary entry (launch) – £112.65

Primary entry standing (tier 2) - £133.75

Primary entry standing (tier 3) - £154.75

There are also Gold Circle tickets available, as well as a range of VIP packages and experiences.

Who else is playing BST Hyde Park 2025?

Noah Kahan is the fourth headliner announced for BST Hyde Park this year. Artists Hugh Jackman, Zach Bryan and Jeff Lynne's ELO will also be taking to the stage during the festival, which will run from late June to early July 2025.

Is Noah Kahan doing a UK tour?

Despite headlining one of the UK's main festivals, Noah Kahan will not be elongating his stay to play any other shows.

How to get to BST Hyde Park in London

The festival takes place on the Parade Ground on the east side of Hyde Park, with the closest tube station being Marble Arch (Central Line).

However, you’ve also got access to nearby stations Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park and Lancaster Gate, as well as Paddington and Victoria via National Rail trains.

You can also take your pick of buses, or walk from pretty much anywhere in central London.

