Back in 1995, the band released their debut album, Three Dollar Bill, Y’all, which earned the Behind Blue Eyes singers a cult following, thanks to covers of George Michael’s Faith and Paula Abdul’s Straight Up.

Four years later, the Florida-born band delivered their sophomore album, Significant Other, which would launch Limp Bizkit into the mainstream rock spotlight with thanks to popular singles like Nookie and Break Stuff.

However, it was Limp Bizkit's third album which produced one of their most popular songs of the whole discography, Rollin'.

Both the single Rollin' and the 2000 album, Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavoured Water, topped official UK charts.

Now, with six albums under their belt, Limp Bizkit has announced their Loserville UK arena tour for March 2025, visiting fans in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and London.

Here's how you can get your hands on pre-sale tickets today.

Buy Limp Bizkit tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is Limp Bizkit's Loserville UK tour?

Wes Borland and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit. Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Limp Bizkit will be touring the UK with their Loserville performances. Joining the My Generation singers on tour are Ecca Vandal, Bones, N8NOFACE, Karen Dió and special guest Riff Raff.

Below are the five UK and Ireland dates for 2025.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Are there Limp Bizkit VIP and Hospitality tickets for Loserville UK tour?

As reputable hospitality ticketing company, Seat Unique, knows all too well, VIP tickets are a brilliant way to make a concert experience even more special, and they prevent you battling your way through the pesky Ticketmaster queue, too.

At the time of writing (Wednesday 23rd October), ticket prices for these VIP packages haven't been announced.

However, we do know that you'll be able to purchase hospitality tickets for Birmingham, Manchester and London shows.

How to get Limp Bizkit UK tour tickets

Are you ready to get rollin' down to your nearest arena for a Limp Bizkit Loserville performance? Of course you are! Pre-sale tickets for Limp Bizkit go on sale this morning (Wednesday 23rd October) at 9am.

General on sale is taking place on Friday 25th October, also at 9am.

Buy Limp Bizkit tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If you love bands like Limp Bizkit but struggle with loud noises, check out Loop Earplugs. Plus, be sure to read our Loop Earplugs review.