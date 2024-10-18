The Wombats are one of the UK's most popular indie rock acts. The Backfire At The Disco singers formed in Liverpool back in the early 2000s, and the band is made up of vocalist and guitarist Matthew "Murph" Murphy, percussionist Dan Haggis, and bass guitarist Tord Øverland Knudsen.

In 2007, and we remember it well, The Wombats' debut studio album A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation hit the shelves. The debut album peaked at number 11 on the UK albums chart, and it blessed us with four top 40 singles, such as Kill The Director and Moving To New York.

The Wombats' second album (again, we remember it well) came in 2011, and it was titled The Wombats Proudly Present This Modern Glitch. The Wombats Proudly Present This Modern Glitch landed at number three on the UK charts, and spawned the hits Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves), Jump Into The Fog and Anti-D.

Now, ahead of The Wombats's sixth studio album, Oh! The Ocean, which is coming on the 21st February 2025, the indie rockers are heading on a UK tour. Let's find out how you can get your hands on tickets today.

Buy The Wombats tickets at Ticketmaster

Where are The Wombats touring in 2025?

The Wombats are coming to six UK cities in 2025 — but will any of them be near you? Let's take a look.

Are there The Wombats VIP and hospitality tickets?

If you're concerned about the Ticketmaster queue — and with the difficulty securing tickets for artists like Oasis, Coldplay and Taylor Swift, we don't blame you — it might be worth checking out VIP and hospitality tickets.

Although they're more expensive, you're guaranteed a spot at the concert, and you can get some exciting extras thrown in, too, such as food and drink, VIP entry, and exclusive bathroom access.

At the time of writing, you can buy hospitality tickets for Leeds, Manchester, and London at Seat Unique, and hospitality packages for Manchester at Ticketmaster.

How much do The Wombats tickets cost?

At the time of writing (Friday 18th October), ticket prices for The Wombats haven't been released. However, you can purchase VIP and hospitality tickets from £65 at Seat Unique.

How to get The Wombats UK tour tickets today

General on sale for The Wombats are on sale this morning (Friday 18th October), from 10am.

