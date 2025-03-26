Luckily, that includes the UK. Tickets will go on a general sale on Thursday 3rd April at 12pm local time, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Speaking of the tour, Lady Gaga said: “This is my first arena tour since 2018. There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows.

"But with The Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience – something more intimate – closer, more connected – that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

But where and when can you see her live? Read on to find out.

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Tour art.

Lady Gaga will bring The Mayhem Ball tour to the following UK cities:

Monday 29th September – London – The O2

Tuesday 30th September – London – The O2

Thursday 2nd October – London – The O2

Tuesday 7th October – Manchester – Co-op Live

Lady Gaga will also visit the following European cities.

Sunday 12th October – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Monday 13th October – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sunday 19th October – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Monday 20th October – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Tuesday 28th October – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wednesday 29th October – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Tuesday 4th November – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wednesday 5th November – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sunday 9th November – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 11th November – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thursday 13th November – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Friday 14th November – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Monday 17th November – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tuesday 18th November – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thursday 20th November – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tickets will go on general sale on Thursday 3rd April at 12pm, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

