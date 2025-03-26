Lady Gaga confirms The Mayhem Ball tour dates - here's when she plays the UK
Lady Gaga is bringing Mayhem to the UK.
Lady Gaga has announced her first arena tour since 2018 – and it promises to be mayhem.
Following the release of her seventh studio album MAYHEM, the Mayhem Ball tour will see the beloved singer travel to cities across the world.
Luckily, that includes the UK. Tickets will go on a general sale on Thursday 3rd April at 12pm local time, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
Speaking of the tour, Lady Gaga said: “This is my first arena tour since 2018. There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows.
"But with The Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience – something more intimate – closer, more connected – that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."
But where and when can you see her live? Read on to find out.
Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour UK cities and dates
Lady Gaga will bring The Mayhem Ball tour to the following UK cities:
- Monday 29th September – London – The O2
- Tuesday 30th September – London – The O2
- Thursday 2nd October – London – The O2
- Tuesday 7th October – Manchester – Co-op Live
Lady Gaga will also visit the following European cities.
- Sunday 12th October – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- Monday 13th October – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- Sunday 19th October – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
- Monday 20th October – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
- Tuesday 28th October – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Wednesday 29th October – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Tuesday 4th November – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- Wednesday 5th November – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- Sunday 9th November – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Tuesday 11th November – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
- Thursday 13th November – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
- Friday 14th November – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
- Monday 17th November – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Tuesday 18th November – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Thursday 20th November – Paris, France – Accor Arena
