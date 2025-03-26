Across the competition, 12 teams will be battling it out in a series of indoor six-a-side matches made up of Premier League legends, celebrities and futsal stars, with the help of superstar managers such as Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer.

Originally founded in Germany, the Baller League has six games per match-day, each comprised of two 15-minute halves. However, in the final three minutes, the players will have to adapt to a shocking twist like switching to a 3v3 format, long-range goals counting as double, goalkeepers not being allowed to use their hands and more.

Tickets for the Baller League are being released each week via Ticketmaster, and right now there's still plenty of seating available, so here's how you can get yourself to next Monday's match.

For more information on the league, take a look at How to watch the Baller League on TV and the Baller League fixtures.

Where is the Baller League being played?

The Baller League is being played indoors at London's Copper Box Arena, which can be found in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

To get there, you'll need to head to Stratford, either via the DLR, Jubilee, Central and Elizabeth lines, or via train on the London Overground and Stansted Express services.

When are the Baller League matches?

The Baller League runs for 11 consecutive weeks from 24th March to 11th June. The first 11 nights will be comprised of six 30-minute matches, until the Final Four Day in June.

Here's the full list of dates left:

31st Mar 2025

7th Apr 2025

14th Apr 2025

21st Apr 2025

28th Apr 2025

5th May 2025

12th May 2025

19th May 2025

26th May 2025

6th Jun 2025

11th Jun 2025

When do Baller League match tickets get released?

Baller League 2025 TV. Baller League UK

Tickets for the Baller League are released on a week-by-week basis. So, right now, you can only get tickets for the upcoming match: Monday 31st March.

How much do Baller League tickets cost?

Tickets start at just £15 per person – far more affordable than the majority of Premier League matches – and this appears to be a flat rate across most of the upper tier of seats.

How to get Baller League UK tickets

Simply head over to Ticketmaster to grab your spot. There's still plenty of availability left for Monday's match at the moment but if you miss out, there's always next week's.

