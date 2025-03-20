Deportrio, managed by The Rest Is Football stars Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, will wrap up the evening against Tobi Brown's VZN FC.

Each night of action consists of six 30-minute matches, with games to be played every Monday night from 5pm, live on Sky Sports, until the final in May.

League president KSI will feature throughout the star-studded competition, bringing former Premier League stars and social media personalities together for the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Baller League 2025 fixture list.

Baller League 2025 fixtures – Matchday 1

Yanited v N5 FC

FC RTW v MVPs United

SDS FC v 26ers

Trebol FC v Santan FC

M7 FC v Wembley Rangers FC

Deportrio v VZN FC

Check out the Baller League 2025 line-ups and managers for each team.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to watch the Baller League 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch Baller League 2025 UK live on Sky Sports Mix.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.