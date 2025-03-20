Baller League 2025 fixtures: Schedule of games – Matchday 1
The complete list of Baller League 2025 fixtures in the UK.
The fixture list has been confirmed for the first matchday of Baller League 2025 in the UK.
Arsenal legends Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg will kick-start the tournament by managing N5 FC against Yanited, spearheaded by YouTube star Angry Ginge.
Deportrio, managed by The Rest Is Football stars Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, will wrap up the evening against Tobi Brown's VZN FC.
Each night of action consists of six 30-minute matches, with games to be played every Monday night from 5pm, live on Sky Sports, until the final in May.
League president KSI will feature throughout the star-studded competition, bringing former Premier League stars and social media personalities together for the event.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Baller League 2025 fixture list.
Baller League 2025 fixtures – Matchday 1
- Yanited v N5 FC
- FC RTW v MVPs United
- SDS FC v 26ers
- Trebol FC v Santan FC
- M7 FC v Wembley Rangers FC
- Deportrio v VZN FC
Check out the Baller League 2025 line-ups and managers for each team.
How to watch the Baller League 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch Baller League 2025 UK live on Sky Sports Mix.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
