Rest is Football trio Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer are all involved, alongside former Portuguese superstar Luis Figo, former Chelsea captain John Terry and more.

Teams are made up of former Premier League players, obscure rising stars, futsal players and social media personalities, with the league set to run until the grand final in May.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about Baller League 2025 including dates, kick-off times and how to watch the games live on TV.

When is the Baller League 2025?

The Baller League 2025 kicks off at 5pm UK time on Monday 24th March 2025.

The tournament will continue at the same time each Monday until the final in May.

How to watch Baller League 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch Baller League 2025 UK live on Sky Sports Mix.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is Baller League held in UK?

Baller League will be hosted at the Copper Box Arena in the Olympic Park, Stratford, London.

What is Baller League?

Baller League is a concept first hosted in Germany by former international stars Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski.

A number of high-profile names from the world of sport will manage six-a-side football teams made up of former Premier League footballers, rising stars, those released by major clubs, futsal players, celebrities and social media sensations.

KSI is headlining the UK edition of the format. The 12 teams will battle one another throughout the season with the top four to go into a head-to-head knockout-style finale.

