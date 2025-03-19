Baller League 2025 line-ups: Confirmed teams in KSI football league
Your complete guide to the social media stars, ex-footballers and legendary names taking part in the Baller League 2025 line-ups.
Ever since that trailer dropped all over our social media feeds, football fans across the nation have been intrigued by Baller League 2025.
The Baller League started in Germany with Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski spearheading the new indoor six-a-side league project.
Now it touches down in the UK with 12 teams aiming for glory in the inaugural run.
Ex-Premier League stars and obscure rising talents will feature in the tournament, with some surprising names scattered throughout the line-ups.
Social media star KSI is the president of the league and will feature throughout the competition, though not on the pitch.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which social media personalities and football stars will take part in the Baller League 2025.
Baller League 2025 line-ups: Teams confirmed
The Baller League 2025 line-ups have been confirmed ahead of the tournament:
26ers
Manager: John Terry
J'ardell Stirling, Bilal Sayoud, Sak Hassan, Kojo Apenteng, Marcel Lewis, Jordon Ibe, Matt Chizzum, Emmanuel Rowe, Justin Dass, Spike Stegel, Vladislav Platinov, Jack Crook.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deportrio
Managers: Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Gary Lineker
Bakary Sako, Adam Dawson, Francis Gerald Mapolo, Zach Fagan, Marvin Sordell, Charlie Kuehn, Tommy Scott, Raphael Gas, Alex Dyer, Ruben Singale, Tristan Goodridge, Leo Serri.
FC Rules the World
Manager: Clint 419
Michael Ndiweni, Josh Harrop, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Kevin Gonzalez, Oliver Bosworth, Karim Kamhouri, Erghis Pepy, Onuchi Oki, Yusuf Shentu, Alamiji Oluma, Sandro Kamara, Festus Chalet.
M7 FC
Manager: Miniminter
Jesse Waller-Lassen, Femi Akinwande, Stefan Ilic, Jean Belehouan, Toby Bull, Sam Fitzgerald, Arjun Young, Ramez Gonzalo, Arin Zaha, Lewis Garcia, Henry Wise, Zion Nditi.
MVPs United
Managers: Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama
Lorenzo Spinelli, Ashton Peltier, Jake Chambers Shaw, Ross Derham, Josh Misoki, James Canton, Alfie Matthew, Declan McCarthy, Jay Beckford, Joe Edwards, Dwayne Suel, Esteban Salgado.
N5 FC
Managers: Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg
Owen Locke, Adrian Mariappa, Brian Ly, Charlie Wakefield, Dayo Adekoya, Chris Arba, Imran Kahani, Michael Class, James Alabi, Troy Malunda, Freddie Berrati, Callum Charlton.
Santan FC
Manager: Dave
Michael Hill, Richard Kesey, Dominic Voss, Erick Kenco, Ranell McKenzie Lowes, Jamell Abou-Bakare, Rico Okinari, David Upu, Abdullah Gervardi, Jack Wilson, David Solidemi, Luka Valentine.
SDS FC
Manager: Sharky
Bruno Andrade, Bayley Brown, Ody Alfa, Cole Da Silva, David Marques Castanho, Calvin Dickson, Big John, Camillo Astreppo, Finley Chadwick, Michael Felibe, Hussein Mahdi, Tyler Edmundson.
Trebol FC
Manager: Luís Figo
Montel McKenzie, Vani Da Silva, Ciaran Clark, Isaac Modi, Ethan Oke, Reggie, Emi, Ryan Gorwell, Jordan Brown, Shani Omed, Aaron Steven, Nathan Bowen.
VZN FC
Manager: Tobi Brown
Henri Lansbury, Kurtice Herbert, Jerome Sinclair, Remy Mitchell, Montel McKenzie, Florian Kastrati, Michael Olive-Wigan, Barrell Mensah, Ethan McClear, Diego Dombaboni, Jami Kheresi, Luka Barusic.
Wembley Rangers
Managers: Ian Wright and Chloe Kelly
Domingos Pires, Check Fayum, Ben Long, Stuart Cook, Oliver Cannon, Juan Pablo, Ruben Junior, Luke Gambin, Kaylen Kofi, Braden Shaw, Joseph Diomande, Nabid Eshari.
Yanited
Manager: Angry Ginge
Kadell Daniel, Michael Hector, Mohammed Mahyoub, Remy Clerima, Percy Kiangebeni, Medy Elito, Max Pitman, Harry Cain, Henry O'Shea, Daniel Thompson, Daniel Woods, Pharrel Mensah.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.