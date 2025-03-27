The show was originally intended to have its world premiere in autumn 2024, but faced delays and will now run from October 2025 at the purpose-built Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.

With Direction by Matthew Dunster, the mind behind 2:22 - A Ghost Story, the show will see the return of Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark and 22 other tributes as they face off in a deadly contest known as the Hunger Games.

The show will take place in a rare in the round setting and the rest of the creative team includes Miriam Buether (set designer), Moi Tran (costume designer), Charlotte Broom (choreographer), Lucy Carter (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound designer), Tal Rosner (video designer), Kev McCurdy (fight director), John Maddox for Suspended Illusions (performer flying), Amy Ball (casting director), and Gary Beestone (production manager).

Following the play's announcement back in 2024 author Suzanne Collins said: "I'm very excited to be collaborating with the amazing team of Conor McPherson and Matthew Dunster as they bring their dynamic and innovative interpretation of The Hunger Games to the London stage."

The full cast for the play has yet to be announced. But, tributes aside, we volunteer as tribute to go see this one!

Where is The Hunger Games on stage being held?

The Hunger Games stage show will have its premiere at the new purpose-built Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.

This 1,200 seat venue has been assembled in the round with different seating areas representing the districts of Panem.

To get there, you'll need to get on the DLR, Jubilee and Elizabeth lines.

When is The Hunger Games on stage running?

Previews will begin on 20th October 2025 with the official opening taking place on 13th November.

We don't yet know how long the show will run for, but it's been confirmed that performances will take place on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7.30pm, with additional 2.30pm matinees on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Hunger Games on stage ticket prices

Confusingly, the official Hunger Games on-stage website states that tickets start from £30 but "Standard tickets" start from £60, so whether the £30 price point is for children and concessions or part of a ticket lottery remains to be seen. We also know Premium tickets will cost £125.

How to get tickets to The Hunger Games on stage

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 27th March. You can find tickets via LOVETheatre and Ticketmaster.

You can also buy tickets through the official Hunger Games website, however some fans reportedly had trouble getting their pre-sale tickets through the site on Wednesday, so our advice would be to try multiple sites to get your seat.

