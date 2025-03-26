Just last week, it was announced that Doctor Who's Catherine Tate would be joining the cast as of Carabosse the Wicked Fairy, making her pantomime debut in the process.

The actress will be joined by Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and a whole host of other stars from the West End and panto scene.

This pantomime is a always a huge date in the Christmas calendar and this year's show will run for just five weeks from 6th December to 11th January.

Be aware that tickets will sell out extremely quickly so here's what you need to know.

What is this year's pantomime at the London Palladium?

This Christmas is the London Palladium panto's 10th anniversary, which they're celebrating with a five-week run of Sleeping Beauty.

The production will follow the classic tale of a cursed princess, a fearsome fairy queen and true love's kiss. Or, better put by the official synopsis: "The West End’s biggest Christmas Show, now seen by over 1,000,000 people, will celebrate the 10th anniversary in magnificent style, with that age-old fairytale message: whilst one small prick can be deadly, at The London Palladium you’re promised the happiest of endings."

Who is in the London Palladium panto 2025?

Catherine Tate stars in Queen of Oz. BBC/Lorenzo Agius

Doctor Who's Catherine Tate isn't the only one you can look forward to seeing on stage. Sleeping Beauty also stars Julian Clary, more or less a part of the Palladium Pantomime furniture, and impressionist Jon Culshaw.

The production will also feature names that are familiar to anyone on the Palladium panto scene, including Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Rob Madge, plus West End stars Emily Lane and Amonik Melaco.

How long is the panto at the London Palladium?

The running time for Sleeping Beauty is not yet confirmed, but based on previous years we expect the panto to last around two hours and 30 minutes, including an interview.

When do London Palladium panto tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for the panto will go live at 10am on Wednesday 26th March via LW Theatres.

If you haven't signed up for the pre-sale, general sale goes live at 10am on Friday 28th March.

We know it feels way too early to think about December, but this is easily the West End's biggest Christmas show – so you've got to be quick if you don't want to miss out.

