This will mark Zegler's West End debut, although she's certainly no stranger to the stage, having recently starred opposite Heartstopper's Kit Connor in Romeo and Juliet on Broadway. She also made her screen debut in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation as Maria.

Following the announcement Zegler said: “Evita has been such an important musical to me since I was a little girl, when my dad and I would sing “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” together on my back patio.

"The opportunity to bring Jamie Lloyd’s singular, visionary ideas to life onstage is an honour unlike any other. The stage has always felt like home to me, and I can’t wait to make my West End debut in such great company.”

Based on the real-life story of the Argentine politician, Evita is the story of Perón's rise from poverty to power and how she became one of the most legendary and divisive figures in Latin American history.

The show's director Jamie Lloyd – known recently for his stage adaptations of Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest – has promised a "visionary revival" of the musical with "reimagined staging".

Lloyd also commented on the casting news, saying: "I am so excited to be collaborating with the brilliant Rachel Zegler on Evita. She is a phenomenal talent, and I am delighted she will be making her West End debut as the iconic Eva Perón."

So here's how you can see the actress live.

When is Evita playing in the West End 2025?

Evita is playing at the London Palladium this summer from 14th June to 6th September 2025, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

The Palladium is a legendary venue that sits right in the heart of the West End. To get there, simply head to Oxford Circus on the Victoria, Bakerloo and Central lines.

How much do Evita the musical tickets cost?

Tickets start at £35 but range up to £258, depending on what tier you sit in.

How to get Evita the musical tickets

Tickets are already on sale. You can buy tickets at LW Theatres or LOVE Theatre.

