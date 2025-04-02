The play in question is Our Town, a Pulitzer prize-winning production by Thornton Wilder. Set in the intimate Welsh village of Grover’s Corners, the play follows the everyday lives of the townspeople and highlights the grand and important truths to be found in ordinary days.

Before heading to the Rose Theatre, Our Town will be going on a Welsh tour, playing at Swansea Grand Theatre from 16th - 31st January 2026, Venue Cymru from 3rd - 7th February 2026, and Theatr Clwyd from 11th - 21st February 2026.

Michael Sheen will be playing the lead role of Stage Manager; however, he isn't the only big name to be featured in this production. Acclaimed screenwriter Russell T Davies is taking up the role of creative associate, alongside director Francesca Goodridge (Nye).

This inaugural production of Michael Sheen’s Welsh National Theatre is filled to the brim with Welsh excellence. Here's how you can get tickets to see it.

When is Michael Sheen starring in Our Town?

Our Town will run from 26th February until 28th March 2026, giving you just over a month to catch it at the Rose Theatre Kingston.

The Rose Theatre is a 10-minute walk from Kingston station, which is easily accessible from a number of major London train station.

How to get Our Town tickets

Currently, Our Town tickets are only available for Rose Circle and Rose members to purchase.

Tickets will be released for general sale at 1pm on Thursday 10th April.

