Now, the pop and fashion icon is bringing her new music to stages across the globe in 2025. The tour will kick off in Las Vegas on 16th July 2025, before heading to a variety of locations including New York, Berlin and Paris.

Fans will get the chance to experience Mayhem, as well as a range of hits from across Lady Gaga's illustrious career – and let's be honest, there isn't a single skippable track across her whole discography.

Get ready to burst into Applause – here's how you can get tickets to Lady Gaga's The Mayhem Ball tour as first pre-sale goes live today.

Gaga will only be visiting two UK venues during her Mayhem tour. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do Lady Gaga tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 12pm on Thursday 3rd April.

Lady Gaga pre-sale tickets

Any Little Monsters who want to get their hands on tickets earlier can do just that thanks to a number of pre-sales. Here's a full list and the shows they're applicable to:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 12pm on Monday 31st March until 10pm on Wednesday 2nd April): London Night 1, London Night 2, London Night 2, Manchester

Co-op pre-sale (from 12pm on Monday 31st March until 10pm on Wednesday 2nd April): Manchester

Both of these pre-sales are available for members only; O2 members and Co-operative members, respectively.

How much do Lady Gaga tickets cost?

Lady Gaga Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

While we don't have any info on the price of Lady Gaga's UK tickets, the prices of tickets to her Barcelona and Amsterdam shows have been revealed, and we would expect to see similar prices for the UK shows.

Golden circle standing – 201,60 €

General admission standing – 168,00 €

Premium seats – 201,60 €

Seated tickets – 168,00 € / 140,00 € / 106,40 € / 84,00 € / 67,20 €

Accessible – 67,20 €

There are also VIP tickets available for Lady Gaga's London and Manchester shows. Not only do these packages include plenty of enviable perks, they're also a great way of getting your hands on tickets when demand is high, as there is usually lower demand for VIP packages due to the higher price point.

Gaga's VIP packages on renowned hospitality platform Seat Unique include benefits like premium seats, VIP lounge access, early entry, food and drink, and more.

Do I need to register for Lady Gaga UK tour tickets?

The simple answer is no; despite the predicted sky-high demand for Lady Gaga tickets, the artist has chosen not to introduce a registration system for tickets.

Whether you're going for pre-sale or general sale tickets, make sure you head to the Ticketmaster website early. For high-demand shows like this, we'd recommend around 30 minutes before tickets go on sale. Remember to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand to avoid any unnecessary delays.

You can also head to other ticket providers such as Live Nation and AXS to purchase Lady Gaga tickets, as there may be less demand on alternate ticketing platforms.

We've got even more tips in our O2 Priority pre-sale explainer and our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.