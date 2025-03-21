They will perform their Dreamworld: Greatest Hits Live show on the Norfolk grounds on 14th August 2025.

The show will celebrate the pair’s work over the past 40 years, with them entering the Guinness Book of Records as the most successful duo in UK music history.

Over the course of their career, the pair have become known for their theatrical stage shows, which often include light shows, dance performers and on-stage effects.

Last year, the pair’s Dreamworld show sold out five nights at the Royal Opera House.

Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images for Paramount

Joining them on stage are dance-pop icons Scissor Sisters, who reunited in 2024 with Jake Shears back as their lead singer, alongside Babydaddy and guitarist Del Marquis.

Ana Matronic, the female lead vocalist of the group, has opted not to join in the reunion, which marks the 20-year celebration of their self-titled debut album.

Scissor Sisters’ first release went nine times platinum in the UK and is among the 50 biggest selling albums of all time thanks to hits including Take Your Mama, Laura, Comfortably Numb and Filthy/Gorgeous.

The Sandringham Estate event is the final announced show as part of this summer’s Heritage Live Festivals celebrations, which will be held from 14th to 17th August.

Scissor Sisters Deacon Communication

Other performers include Mariah Carey (15th August), Stereophonics (16th August) and Michael Bublé (17th August).

Attendees can make this a full-day event, with gates opening at 2pm with the show winding down at 10:45pm.

Giles Cooper, from Heritage Live Festivals, commented: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be staging a show for the legendary Pet Shop Boys at Sandringham this summer!

“It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to have them perform at one of our events at some point, but for the stars to have aligned to make it happen at the spectacular Royal Estate will make this show absolutely awesome!

“And having Scissor Sisters as special guests will make this one of those nights that we will never forget for the rest of our lives!”

To secure tickets, fans must pre-register here, with pre-sale access for registered customers beginning at 9am on Wednesday 26th March.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 28th March and will be available at AXS.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.