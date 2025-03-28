James May is bringing his live show to the UK with Australia tickets on sale now
The Top Gear presenter will host his live show, Explorers – The Age of Discover, Down Under before bringing it to the UK in October this year.
In February, James May presented his latest TV series, the Channel 4 show James May's Great Explorers. The factual TV series saw May chart the journeys of the likes of Christopher Columbus, Sir Walter Raleigh and Captain James Cook. Now, May is bringing elements of this show to the stage in Explorers - The Age of Discovery.
Explorers – The Age of Discovery is a live show which will see May bring to life the stories of extraordinary explorers – those who have travelled deserts, scaled mountains, explored space, and sailed across oceans (basically, a lot more impressive than the likes of us!).
Among the explorers whose stories will be told are Lief Erikson, John Cabot and Gertrude Bell.
Speaking about his live show on Instagram, the Top Gear presenter said: "I'm going live, in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore with my new Explorers show. Everything from hunter-gatherers to astronauts, plus me, speaking".
Tickets are on sale now for May's shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, with pre-sale tickets for his UK shows being released at the end of April. So if you're based Down Under, you're in luck! If you're in the UK, be sure to bookmark this article for when the UK show tickets are released.
- Buy James May Australia and NZ tickets at Ticketmaster
- Check out James May UK tickets at Ticketmaster
Where can I see James May's Explorers – The Age of Discover?
We've included the full list of dates and venues for May's new live shows below.
- 5th Aug 2025 — VIC Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, South Wharf
- 10th Aug 2025 — Tas Federation Concert Hall, Hobart
- 13th Aug 2025 — Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland
- 15th Aug 2025 — The Opera House, Wellington
- 20th Aug 2025 — NSW State Theatre, Sydney
- 4th Oct 2025 — The Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 16th Oct 2025 — O2 Apollo, Manchester
- 23rd Oct 2025 — O2 Guildhall, Southampton
How can I get James May Explorers tour tickets?
If you live in Australia or New Zealand, you can purchase tickets to see May on his Explorers – The Age of Discover tour right now from the links above.
If you're based in the UK, you're going to have to be a bit patient, as pre-sale tickets will be released from Tuesday 29th April at 10am with general on sale happening Friday 2nd May at 10am.
