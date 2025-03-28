Among the explorers whose stories will be told are Lief Erikson, John Cabot and Gertrude Bell.

Speaking about his live show on Instagram, the Top Gear presenter said: "I'm going live, in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore with my new Explorers show. Everything from hunter-gatherers to astronauts, plus me, speaking".

Tickets are on sale now for May's shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, with pre-sale tickets for his UK shows being released at the end of April. So if you're based Down Under, you're in luck! If you're in the UK, be sure to bookmark this article for when the UK show tickets are released.

Where can I see James May's Explorers – The Age of Discover?

James May in James May's Great Explorers. Channel 5

We've included the full list of dates and venues for May's new live shows below.

5th Aug 2025 — VIC Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, South Wharf

10th Aug 2025 — Tas Federation Concert Hall, Hobart

13th Aug 2025 — Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

15th Aug 2025 — The Opera House, Wellington

20th Aug 2025 — NSW State Theatre, Sydney

4th Oct 2025 — The Brighton Centre, Brighton

16th Oct 2025 — O2 Apollo, Manchester

23rd Oct 2025 — O2 Guildhall, Southampton

How can I get James May Explorers tour tickets?

If you live in Australia or New Zealand, you can purchase tickets to see May on his Explorers – The Age of Discover tour right now from the links above.

If you're based in the UK, you're going to have to be a bit patient, as pre-sale tickets will be released from Tuesday 29th April at 10am with general on sale happening Friday 2nd May at 10am.

