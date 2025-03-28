Richard will be bringing his trademark wit and warmth to audiences all across the UK throughout May, June and July this year, giving you plenty of opportunities to catch him life.

If you want to be in with the chance to learn more about Reverend Richard Coles's adventures in the music industry, broadcasting and church life, here's how you can get tickets to see him live.

Buy Reverend Richard Coles tour tickets at See Tickets

Reverend Richard is visiting 15 locations around the UK during his 2025 tour. Here's a full list, with dates:

26th May 2025 – Theatre Royal Norwich, Norwich

31st May 2025 – G Live, Guildford

1st June 2025 – Richmond Theatre, Richmond

7th June 2025 – StoryHouse, Chester

13th June 2025 – Alban Arena, St Albans

24th June 2025 – Manchester Opera House, Manchester

29th June 2025 – Grand Theatre, Leeds

1st July 2025 – Cardiff New Theatre, Cardiff

2nd July 2025 – The Alexandra, Birmingham

6th July 2025 –Kings Theatre, Glasgow

7th July 2025 – Edinburgh Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

8th July 2025 – Grand Opera House, York

11th July 2025 – Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth

14th July 2025 –New Theatre, Oxford

17th July 2025 – Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells

When do Richard Coles tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets are on sale now on the See Tickets website, having gone live on Friday 28th March.

How to get Reverend Richard Coles live tickets

Simply head on over to the See Tickets website, where you can secure tickets to the show of your choice.

