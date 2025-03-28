How to see Reverend Richard Coles live as I’m A Celebrity star heads on UK tour
Here's how you can learn more about this British icon's experience in music, broadcasting and the church.
Few people personify the term 'national treasure' like Reverend Richard Coles. The witty vicar is known for appearances across all manner of UK TV staples, from Strictly Come Dancing to I'm a Celeb.
If you're wondering exactly how a man of the cloth got here, then you're in luck. On his new UK tour, Reverend Richard will be sharing stories from his diverse career, beginning as a musician in the hit '80s band The Communards (yes, really).
Richard will be bringing his trademark wit and warmth to audiences all across the UK throughout May, June and July this year, giving you plenty of opportunities to catch him life.
If you want to be in with the chance to learn more about Reverend Richard Coles's adventures in the music industry, broadcasting and church life, here's how you can get tickets to see him live.
Reverend Richard Coles UK tour dates and venues
Reverend Richard is visiting 15 locations around the UK during his 2025 tour. Here's a full list, with dates:
- 26th May 2025 – Theatre Royal Norwich, Norwich
- 31st May 2025 – G Live, Guildford
- 1st June 2025 – Richmond Theatre, Richmond
- 7th June 2025 – StoryHouse, Chester
- 13th June 2025 – Alban Arena, St Albans
- 24th June 2025 – Manchester Opera House, Manchester
- 29th June 2025 – Grand Theatre, Leeds
- 1st July 2025 – Cardiff New Theatre, Cardiff
- 2nd July 2025 – The Alexandra, Birmingham
- 6th July 2025 –Kings Theatre, Glasgow
- 7th July 2025 – Edinburgh Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh
- 8th July 2025 – Grand Opera House, York
- 11th July 2025 – Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth
- 14th July 2025 –New Theatre, Oxford
- 17th July 2025 – Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells
When do Richard Coles tour tickets go on sale?
Tickets are on sale now on the See Tickets website, having gone live on Friday 28th March.
How to get Reverend Richard Coles live tickets
Simply head on over to the See Tickets website, where you can secure tickets to the show of your choice.
