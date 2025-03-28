The band's debut studio album A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation hit the shelves in 2007, and peaked at number 11 on the UK albums chart. The album blessed us with four top 40 singles, such as Kill the Director and Moving to New York.

The Wombats' second album – which we distinctly remember borrowing from our friend before a Duke of Edinburgh camping trip – came out in 2011, and it was titled The Wombats Proudly Present This Modern Glitch. This sophomore album landed at number three on the UK charts, and spawned the hits Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves), Jump Into the Fog and Anti-D.

Despite having formed in the early 2000s, there's certainly still the appetite for The Wombats in 2025 as the Tokyo singers have announced their second tour for 2025, with tickets on sale this morning.

Buy The Wombats tickets at Ticketmaster

Where can I see The Wombats in the UK 2025?

Earlier this week, The Wombats teased us with details of a new UK and Ireland arena tour, which will take place in December this year, and is supported by The Snuts.

This announcement followed on from their tour announcement in October 2024, which saw The Wombats play up and down the UK in March 2025. It's certainly a packed itinerary for The Wombats in 2025! So let's find out where you can see them.

5th Dec 2025 — Utilita Arena, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

6th Dec 2025 — bp pulse, Birmingham

7th Dec 2025 — Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

9th Dec 2025 — 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

10th Dec 2025 — The Telegraph Building, Belfast

11th Dec 2025 — Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

How to get The Wombats UK tour tickets

General on sale for The Wombats will go live this morning (Friday 28th March) at 9am.

How to get The Wombats VIP and hospitality tickets

If you'd like to make your night at The Wombats even more special, then why not consider buying a hospitality concert ticket?

Seat Unique is hosting hospitality tickets for The Wombats at Utilita Arena in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, and tickets start from £75.50. With this ticket, you'll get access to the Hospitality Lounge, a refreshing drink, and a prime view seat.

If you're wondering are concert hospitality tickets worth it? our handy guide is sure to help you.

