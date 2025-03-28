How to get JLS tickets as 2025 UK arena tour goes on sale today
The club is alive with the sound of JLS's return to arenas around the UK.
Everybody in love, put your hands up for JLS as they prepare to make a comeback tour this autumn.
The 2000’s boy band – made up of Aston, Oritsé, Marvin and JB – will be heading out on The Club is Alive: 2025 Hits tour this November.
This will be the band’s third tour since splitting up in 2013 (yes it really was that long ago!) and fans can expect all the classics such as One Shot, Eyes Wide Shut and Everybody In Love.
Speaking about the tour, JLS said: "Your boys are back!! We’re SO excited to be back out on the road with another Hits tour bringing the full CLUB vibes to your city! There’s nothing we love more than getting to see you all and perform for you once again.
"We appreciate your support and we hope you’re ready to party with us and our very special guest - Example - very very soon!!”
In 2021, JLS's first comeback tour was a massive success, stretching to 29 shows and selling over 350,000 tickets. So far, it looks like this new tour is following suit, here's how you can get tickets.
What are the dates and venues for the JLS 2025 UK Tour?
JLS will be touring throughout the UK and Ireland this November, here's the full list of dates and venues:
- 6th Nov 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 7th Nov 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 8th Nov 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 10th Nov 2025 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- 11th Nov 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 13th Nov 2025 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 14th Nov 2025 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 15th Nov 2025 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 17th Nov 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 20th Nov 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 21st Nov 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 23rd Nov 2025 – Bournemouth, International Centre
- 25th Nov 2025 – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 27th Nov 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 28th Nov 2025 – London, The O2
- 29th Nov 2025 – London, The O2
How to get tickets to the JLS 2025 UK Tour
General sale tickets go live at 10am on Friday 28th March 2025 via Ticketmaster. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy JLS tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Is there hospitality available?
Yes. Alongside the general sale you can also find hospitality packages on Seat Unique. These start at £75 and include premium seats, additional food and drink access and extra perks like merch and parking.
Buy JLS hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
You can also take a look at how to get Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final tickets and Baller League tickets.