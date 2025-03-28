This will be the band’s third tour since splitting up in 2013 (yes it really was that long ago!) and fans can expect all the classics such as One Shot, Eyes Wide Shut and Everybody In Love.

Speaking about the tour, JLS said: "Your boys are back!! We’re SO excited to be back out on the road with another Hits tour bringing the full CLUB vibes to your city! There’s nothing we love more than getting to see you all and perform for you once again.

"We appreciate your support and we hope you’re ready to party with us and our very special guest - Example - very very soon!!”

In 2021, JLS's first comeback tour was a massive success, stretching to 29 shows and selling over 350,000 tickets. So far, it looks like this new tour is following suit, here's how you can get tickets.

JLS will be touring throughout the UK and Ireland this November, here's the full list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets to the JLS 2025 UK Tour

General sale tickets go live at 10am on Friday 28th March 2025 via Ticketmaster. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy JLS tickets at Ticketmaster

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. Alongside the general sale you can also find hospitality packages on Seat Unique. These start at £75 and include premium seats, additional food and drink access and extra perks like merch and parking.

Buy JLS hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

