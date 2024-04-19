Best UK musicals on tour 2024: From Disney to West End shows coming to UK venues near you
Travel from the prisons of Chicago to the barricades of Paris without leaving your city this spring. Here are the best musicals on tour.
Stephen Sondheim wrote a song called There's No Place Like London – but was he right?
While the West End is undoubtedly the birthplace of musicals (sorry Broadway, but it's true), we can't help but notice that most major shows have outgrown their London home and moved out over the last few years.
From renowned classics like The Wizard of Oz and Chicago to more recent hits like Dear Evan Hansen, many shows are making their way across the country on tour.
This recent upswing in travelling musicals can only be considered a good thing as, instead of spending your weekends buying expensive train tickets into town, you can find a top quality West End show right on your doorstep.
Most of these touring shows also bring big names to your local area, like Michael Ball and Alfie Boe in Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular or Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe in Kinky Boots.
Plus, seats are bound to be cheaper - as we've covered in our how to get cheap theatre tickets piece, the cost of West End performances has gone up massively in the past few years.
Not convinced? That's OK, you can still take a look at our guide to the best West End shows. But otherwise, here are the best musicals to see on tour.
Wondering about the best family-friendly options? Here are the best kids theatre shows, or check out the best Shakespeare plays.
Jump to:
Or, find your nearest city:
- Musicals on tour Manchester
- Musicals on tour Birmingham
- Musicals on tour Leeds
- Musicals on tour Milton Keynes
- Musicals on tour Dublin
- Musicals on tour Edinburgh
What musicals are on tour in the UK for 2024?
Wicked
This musical has been defying gravity since its first West End opening in 2006, and while you can still see it at its London home – the Apollo Victoria Theatre – until 2025, you can also catch it as it flies around the UK this year.
You can find the full list of Wicked UK tour dates, but for now all you need to know is that this so very, very popular show will be stopping in Dublin, Cardiff, Manchester and more.
Shop Wicked tour tickets at ATG Tickets
The Wizard of Oz
Dorothy's house will be crash-landing in dozens of UK cities this year, with some performances even featuring JLS star Aston Merrygold. But no matter where you're based, you can join Dorothy, Toto and their three friends as they skip down the Yellow Brick Road from April to August 2024.
- Shop The Wizard of Oz tour tickets at ATG Tickets
- Shop The Wizard of Oz tour tickets at TodayTix
- Shop The Wizard of Oz tour tickets at LW Theatres
Jesus Christ Superstar
Got heaven on your mind? Don't miss the production of Jesus Christ Superstar when it hits your city. The Andrew Lloyd Webber classic will be running from now until August 2024, with stops in Oxford, Wimbledon, Sunderland and more. Plus, if you're based in Llandudno or Southend, you'll be able to catch comic wizard Julian Clary as Herod.
Shop Jesus Christ Superstar tour tickets at ATG Tickets
Shrek the Musical
Shrek the Musical is returning to London's Eventim Apollo this August, but not before rocking up in Birmingham, Derry, Northampton and Canterbury. Featuring our favoured many-layered ogre and his friends, Donkey and Princess Fiona (played by Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton), Shrek will be touring from now until 31st August.
- Shop Shrek the Musical tour tickets at Ticketmaster
- Shop Shrek the Musical tour tickets at Shrek the Musical
Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular
Les Misérables is going on a tour like no other this autumn. Kicking off in the UK this September, the show, and its cast of over 65 people, will be travelling to arenas in more than 15 countries, including Luxembourg, Australia, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea and more.
The UK performances will take place in Belfast, Sheffield, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Manchester and Newcastle, starring icons of the musical: Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden, Alfie Boe and Michael Ball.
Shop Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets at Ticketmaster
Only Fools and Horses the Musical
This September, Only Fools and Horses the Musical will be heading out on tour, starring comedy legend Paul Whitehouse as Grandad. Whether you're a fan of the TV series or not, prepare to laugh your head off at the antics of Del Boy and Rodney, as they get caught in yet another whacky scheme. Plus, you'll be treated to musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave.
- Shop Only Fools and Horses the Musical tour tickets at ATG Tickets
- Shop Only Fools and Horses the Musical tour tickets at Ticketmaster
Mary Poppins
You won't need a spoonful of sugar to enjoy this classic musical. From November 2024 to May 2024, Mary Poppins is taking her bag and umbrella to Bristol, Edinburgh, Plymouth and Manchester – further dates to be announced soon.
Shop Mary Poppins tour tickets at ATG Tickets
Heathers the Musical
This summer, step into the drama and secrets of Westerberg High, where three girls called Heather rule all. Whether you're in Bath, Milton Keynes or Chester, you can join Veronica Sawyer in this tale of lies, teen angst... and maybe murder? Find the full list of dates in our Heathers the Musical guide.
Shop Heathers tour tickets at ATG Tickets
Dear Evan Hansen
Dear Evan Hansen follows a young - and very anxious - boy who gets unintentionally caught up in a web of lies of his own making. The musical shot to fame in 2016, featuring Pitch Perfect star Ben Platt, and now it's heading on its first ever UK tour this year. Kicking off in September, the show will be heading to 26 venues across the country – does anybody have a map?
Shop Dear Evan Hansen tour tickets at ATG Tickets
Chicago
Chicago's tour will get going in October and run all the way until August 2025. It's a show of lies, murder and fame - but above all, jazz. Make sure you don't miss this razzle-dazzling musical when it arrives.
Shop Chicago tour tickets at ATG Tickets
Grease
We've got chills, and they're multiplying! Grease is currently touring until November, so make sure you get tickets to see Danny, Sandy, the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds at a theatre near you. There are worst things you could do.
Shop Grease tour tickets at ATG Tickets
The Book of Mormon
Hello! Iconic comedy musical The Book of Mormon will be stopping in Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham and more this autumn.
Shop the Book of Mormon tour tickets at ATG Tickets
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
Not only is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat going on tour, but the Edinburgh date will star musical theatre icon Donny Osmond as the Pharaoh. This fabulously colourful musical is not one to miss when it arrives in your city.
Shop Joseph tour tickets at ATG Tickets
Musicals on tour near me
Still not sure what to see? That's OK - below we've also broken down the touring musicals by city, so you can see what's coming into your area and when.
Musicals on tour in Manchester
- The Wizard of Oz | 24th Apr – 5th May 2024
- An Officer and a Gentleman | 30th Apr – 4th May 2024
- Bonnie & Clyde | 7th – 11th May 2024
- Aladdin | 22nd May – 7th Jul 2024
- & Juliet | 9th – 20th Jul 2024
- Hairspray | 16th – 27th Jul 2024
- 101 Dalmatians | 30th Jul – 10th Aug 2024
- The Book of Mormon | 11th Sep – 5th Oct 2024
- Burlesque | 3rd Oct – 2nd Nov 2024
- Grease | 8th – 12th Oct 2024
- Chicago | 4th – 9th Nov 2024
- Only Fools and Horses | 11th – 23rd Nov 2024
- Elf | 12th – 17th Nov 2024
- Blood Brothers | 19th – 3oth Nov 2024
- Wicked | 3rd Dec 2024 – 12th Jan 2025
Musicals on tour in Birmingham
- Shrek | 9th Apr – 14th Apr 2024
- Jesus Christ Superstar | 22nd – 27th Apr 2024
- Blood Brothers | 30th Apr – 4th May 2024
- Sister Act | 13th – 18th May 2024
- Come From Away | 21st May – 1st Jun 2024
- The Wizard of Oz | 11th – 16th Jun 2024
- Six | 18th – 22nd Jun 2024
- Hamilton | 25th Jun – 31st Aug 2024
- 101 Dalmatians | 2nd – 6th Jul 2024
- Grease | 15th – 20th Jul 2024
- Pretty Woman | 20th – 24th Aug 2024
- Bonnie & Clyde | 3rd – 7th Sep 2024
- Here You Come Again – The new Dolly Parton Musical | 10th – 14th Sep 2024
- A Chorus Line | 10th –14th Sep 2024
- Hairspray | 16th – 21st Sep 2024
- Aladdin | 9th Oct – 3rd Nov 2024
- Dear Evan Hansen | 22nd – 26th Oct 2024
- Here & Now – The Steps Musical | 9th – 24th Nov 2024
- The Book of Mormon | 3rd – 28th Dec 2024
Musicals on tour in Leeds
- Come from Away | 30th Apr – 11th May 2024
- Here You Come Again – The new Dolly Parton Musical | 11th May – 8th Jun 2024
- Pretty Woman | 14th – 25th May 2024
- Six | 28th May – 1st Jun 2024
- Dear Evan Hansen | 5th – 9th Nov 2024
- & Juliet | 18th – 30th Nov 2024
- Blood Brothers | 3rd – 7th Dec 2024
- Elf | 23rd – 24th Dec 2024
Musicals on tour in Milton Keynes
- Aladdin | 24th Apr – 19th May 2024
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie | 10th – 15th Jun 2024
- Bonnie & Clyde | 28th – 22nd Jun 2024
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang | 2nd – 7th Jul 2024
- The Wizard of Oz | 16th – 21st Jul 2024
- Grease | 5th – 10th Aug 2024
- Hairspray | 2nd – 7th Sep 2024
- Heathers | 10th – 14th Sep 2024
- Six | 24th – 28th Sep 2024
- 101 Dalmatians | 1st – 5th Oct 2024
- Chicago | 12th – 19th Oct 2024
- An Officer and a Gentleman | 21st – 26th Oct 2024
- Elf | 6th – 10th Nov 2024
- Here You Come Again – The new Dolly Parton Musical | 19th Nov – 23rd Nov 2024
Musicals on tour in Dublin
- Aladdin | 20th Mar – 14th Apr 2024
- Madagascar | 11th – 14th Apr 2024
- Grease | 23rd Apr – 4th May 2024
- The Wizard of Oz | 28th May – 8th Jun 2024
- Come From Away | 11th – 22nd Jun 2024
- Pretty Woman | 2nd – 13th Jul 2024
- Bonnie & Clyde | 16th – 20th Jul 2024
- Wicked | 23rd Jul – 15th Sep 2024
- 101 Dalmatians | 17th – 21st Sep 2024
- Hamilton | 17th Sep – 16th Nov 2024
Musicals on tour in Edinburgh
- Hamilton | 28th Feb – 27th Apr 2024
- Pretty Woman | 2nd – 13th Apr 2024
- Madagascar | 25th – 27th Apr 2024
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang | 28th May – 1st Jun 2024
- Six | 11th – 15th Jun 2024
- Grease | 25th – 29th Jun 2024
- Bonnie & Clyde | 2nd – 6th Jul 2024
- Here You Come Again – The new Dolly Parton Musical | 23rd – 27th Jul 2024
- Come From Away | 17th – 21st Sep 2024
- A Chorus Line | 24th – 28th Sep 2024
- Blood Brothers | 24th – 28th Sep 2024
- Hairspray | 7th – 12th Oct 2024
- The Book of Mormon | 15th Oct – 2nd Nov 2024
- Only Fools and Horses | 5th – 9th Nov 2024
- & Juliet | 12th – 16th Nov 2024
- 101 Dalmatians | 19th – 23rd Nov 2024
- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat | 3rd Dec – 29th Dec 2024
