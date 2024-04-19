From renowned classics like The Wizard of Oz and Chicago to more recent hits like Dear Evan Hansen, many shows are making their way across the country on tour.

This recent upswing in travelling musicals can only be considered a good thing as, instead of spending your weekends buying expensive train tickets into town, you can find a top quality West End show right on your doorstep.

Most of these touring shows also bring big names to your local area, like Michael Ball and Alfie Boe in Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular or Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe in Kinky Boots.

Plus, seats are bound to be cheaper - as we've covered in our how to get cheap theatre tickets piece, the cost of West End performances has gone up massively in the past few years.

Not convinced? That's OK, you can still take a look at our guide to the best West End shows. But otherwise, here are the best musicals to see on tour.

Wondering about the best family-friendly options? Here are the best kids theatre shows, or check out the best Shakespeare plays.

What musicals are on tour in the UK for 2024?

Wicked

Wicked.

This musical has been defying gravity since its first West End opening in 2006, and while you can still see it at its London home – the Apollo Victoria Theatre – until 2025, you can also catch it as it flies around the UK this year.

You can find the full list of Wicked UK tour dates, but for now all you need to know is that this so very, very popular show will be stopping in Dublin, Cardiff, Manchester and more.

Shop Wicked tour tickets at ATG Tickets

The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz. ATG Tickets

Dorothy's house will be crash-landing in dozens of UK cities this year, with some performances even featuring JLS star Aston Merrygold. But no matter where you're based, you can join Dorothy, Toto and their three friends as they skip down the Yellow Brick Road from April to August 2024.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesus Christ Superstar. ATG Tickets

Got heaven on your mind? Don't miss the production of Jesus Christ Superstar when it hits your city. The Andrew Lloyd Webber classic will be running from now until August 2024, with stops in Oxford, Wimbledon, Sunderland and more. Plus, if you're based in Llandudno or Southend, you'll be able to catch comic wizard Julian Clary as Herod.

Shop Jesus Christ Superstar tour tickets at ATG Tickets

Shrek the Musical

Shrek the Musical. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for The National Lottery

Shrek the Musical is returning to London's Eventim Apollo this August, but not before rocking up in Birmingham, Derry, Northampton and Canterbury. Featuring our favoured many-layered ogre and his friends, Donkey and Princess Fiona (played by Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton), Shrek will be touring from now until 31st August.

Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular

Les Misérables. Dave Benett /Getty

Les Misérables is going on a tour like no other this autumn. Kicking off in the UK this September, the show, and its cast of over 65 people, will be travelling to arenas in more than 15 countries, including Luxembourg, Australia, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea and more.

The UK performances will take place in Belfast, Sheffield, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Manchester and Newcastle, starring icons of the musical: Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden, Alfie Boe and Michael Ball.

Shop Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets at Ticketmaster

Only Fools and Horses the Musical

You'd be a plonker to miss out. Only Fools and Horses The Musical

This September, Only Fools and Horses the Musical will be heading out on tour, starring comedy legend Paul Whitehouse as Grandad. Whether you're a fan of the TV series or not, prepare to laugh your head off at the antics of Del Boy and Rodney, as they get caught in yet another whacky scheme. Plus, you'll be treated to musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave.

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins. SEAC

You won't need a spoonful of sugar to enjoy this classic musical. From November 2024 to May 2024, Mary Poppins is taking her bag and umbrella to Bristol, Edinburgh, Plymouth and Manchester – further dates to be announced soon.

Shop Mary Poppins tour tickets at ATG Tickets

Heathers the Musical

Heathers the Musical. London Theatre Direct

This summer, step into the drama and secrets of Westerberg High, where three girls called Heather rule all. Whether you're in Bath, Milton Keynes or Chester, you can join Veronica Sawyer in this tale of lies, teen angst... and maybe murder? Find the full list of dates in our Heathers the Musical guide.

Shop Heathers tour tickets at ATG Tickets

Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen. Universal

Dear Evan Hansen follows a young - and very anxious - boy who gets unintentionally caught up in a web of lies of his own making. The musical shot to fame in 2016, featuring Pitch Perfect star Ben Platt, and now it's heading on its first ever UK tour this year. Kicking off in September, the show will be heading to 26 venues across the country – does anybody have a map?

Shop Dear Evan Hansen tour tickets at ATG Tickets

Chicago

Chicago. ATG Tickets

Chicago's tour will get going in October and run all the way until August 2025. It's a show of lies, murder and fame - but above all, jazz. Make sure you don't miss this razzle-dazzling musical when it arrives.

Shop Chicago tour tickets at ATG Tickets

Grease

Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny in Grease. SEAC

We've got chills, and they're multiplying! Grease is currently touring until November, so make sure you get tickets to see Danny, Sandy, the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds at a theatre near you. There are worst things you could do.

Shop Grease tour tickets at ATG Tickets

The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon. London Theatre

Hello! Iconic comedy musical The Book of Mormon will be stopping in Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham and more this autumn.

Shop the Book of Mormon tour tickets at ATG Tickets

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Donny Osmond. Ticketmaster

Not only is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat going on tour, but the Edinburgh date will star musical theatre icon Donny Osmond as the Pharaoh. This fabulously colourful musical is not one to miss when it arrives in your city.

Shop Joseph tour tickets at ATG Tickets

Musicals on tour near me

Still not sure what to see? That's OK - below we've also broken down the touring musicals by city, so you can see what's coming into your area and when.

Musicals on tour in Manchester

Musicals on tour in Birmingham

Musicals on tour in Leeds

Musicals on tour in Milton Keynes

Musicals on tour in Dublin

Musicals on tour in Edinburgh

