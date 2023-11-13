The Tony and Olivier award-winning musical will be coming to 26 theatres across the country from September 2024 to May 2025. The show will be stopping in venues such as Cardiff’s Millennium Centre, the Liverpool Empire, and the Milton Keynes Theatre – does anybody have a map?

With a soundtrack packed full of hit songs like Waving Through a Window, You Will Be Found and Words Fail, this tour is sure to make an impact on UK audiences (trust us, some of these tunes will stay in your head years later).

For those who don’t know, the story follows Evan Hansen: a shy and socially anxious high school student who wants nothing more than to fit in. But, in his desperate efforts to connect with people, Evan tells a lie that becomes more and more tangled as events go on until no one but him knows the truth, and that’s when things really begin to slip from his grasp.

Ever since its debut at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway in December 2016, Dear Evan Hansen become nothing short of a musical theatre phenomenon. The part of Evan was originally performed by Ben Platt (Pitch Perfect) who scooped up a Tony for Best Actor and then went on to play it, somewhat aged, in the 2021 movie. In 2019 the musical then made its way to London for the first time where the part was taken over by Sam Tutty, who also earned a Best Actor award.

Now, it’s time for another young lead to take the reins and lead this musical across the UK. So, here’s everything you need to know about dates and venues, as well as how to get tickets.

Sincerely, RadioTimes.com.

No one deserves to be forgotten, that’s why the Dear Evan Hansen tour is coming to 26 venues across the UK, starting off in Nottingham in September 2024 and finishing up in Norwich in May 2025. Here’s the full list of dates and venues.

Will Dear Evan Hansen return to the West End?

There are currently no plans for Dear Evan Hansen to return to the West End stage any time soon. But surely this tour is a good sign of things to come. Plus, anyone based in London can simply head over to Wimbledon to see it, or of course, check out the other best West End shows happening right now.

How much do Dear Evan Hansen tickets cost?

Ticket prices will vary depending on which venue you choose and, of course, where you sit. So far, we know the lowest price you’ll pay is £13 and the highest is £141.50, plus an extra £3.95 booking fee.

How to get tickets to the Dear Evan Hansen UK tour 2024/5

Right now, you can buy early tickets to 11 of the tour dates – Brighton, Birmingham, Woking, Liverpool, Sunderland, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Wimbledon – at ATG Tickets.

These tickets are available to ATG+ Members only, but, on Friday 17th November, the general sale will open to all. This will go live at 10am.

For the rest of the dates, you can head over to the official Dear Evan Hansen tour page or the respective venue sites.

