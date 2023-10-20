The hit musical was first conceived by Judy Craymer and brought to life with the help of Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. Together, they created a play so incredible that it has now been seen by over 65 million people in 16 different languages worldwide. It’s also made over $2 billion of money money money, was the first Western musical ever to be in the People’s Republic of China, and has spawned two blockbuster films starring the likes of Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.

Knowing us, knowing you, we probably don’t need to explain the plot, but just in case: the story follows Sophie, a young girl living with her mother Donna on an idyllic Greek island. Sophie is about to marry the man of her dreams but realises she can’t do it without knowing who her father is.

So, when she discovers in her mother’s old diaries that there are three men who it could potentially be, she does the only sensible thing and invites them all to the wedding.

Chaotic, funny and unbelievably feel good, Mamma Mia! has become a home for musical fans and dancing queens alike.

If you’re still not sure if you want to see it, allow the us to tell you more. In this guide you’ll find all the key information on this musical including how long it is, what songs are included and how to buy tickets today.

Take a chance on RadioTimes.com, you won’t regret it.

How long is Mamma Mia! The musical?

The musical runs for approximately two hours and 35 minutes, including the interval.

What time does Mamma Mia! Start and end?

The Performances start at 7:30pm every Wednesday to Monday, with an extra show at 3pm on Thursdays and Saturdays.

So, if you’re planning to attend a matinee, the show will end at around 5:35pm, while evening performances will finish at about 10:05pm.

What theatre is Mamma Mia! on in London?

Mamma Mia! Is currently playing at the Novello Theatre in London.

Located on the edge of Covent Garden, you don’t need an SOS to get there, rather these simple instructions.

You can either head to Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line), Temple (Circle and District Line), or Charing Cross (Bakerloo and Northern Line) on the tube. Or, get a Southeastern train to Charing Cross or a Thameslink train to Blackfriars.

How long has Mamma Mia! The musical been running in London?

Mamma Mia! The Musical is the fifth longest-running musical in West End history. It first opened in 1999 at the Prince Edward Theatre before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004. The show then re-opened at the Novello Theatre in 2012, where it celebrated its 20th birthday in 2019.

Now 24 years old, the musical has been by over 9 million people and played over 9000 performances in London.

What ABBA songs are in Mamma Mia! The Musical?

Getty/Gus Stewart Getty Images

As you can probably expect, Mamma Mia! Is chock-full of hits from the ABBA Gold soundtrack. We’ve listed them out in full for you below, but trust us there’s enough classics to leave you saying “Thank you for the music!”

Honey, Honey

Money, Money, Money

Thank You for the Music

Mamma Mia

Chiquitita

Dancing Queen

Lay All Your Love on Me

Super Trouper

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

The Name of the Game

Voulez-Vous

Under Attack

One of Us

SOS

Does Your Mother Know

Knowing Me, Knowing You

Our Last Summer

Slipping Through My Fingers

The Winner Takes It All

Take a Chance on Me

I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do

I Have a Dream

Waterloo

Mamma Mia! The Musical West End cast

In August a new cast for Mamma Mia! The Musical was announced for 2024, which includes Kate Graham (Mamma Mia!, Come From Away) as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook (Cirque du Soleil, Aspects of Love) as Rosie and Haydn Oakley (Anything Goes, The Book of Mormon) as Sam.

A number of cast members were also renewed for the new year such as Mazz Murray, who has played the part of Donna since 2019, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill and Meg Hateley as Sophie.

Here's the full main cast performing at the West End right now:

Meg Hateley as Sophie Sheridan

Natasha Heyward as Ali

Olivia Lallo as Lisa

Josie Benson as Tanya

Gemma Goggin as Rosie

Mazz Murray as Donna Sheridan

Miles Henderson as Sky

Jake Bailey as Pepper

Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Eddie

Christopher Dickins as Harry Bright

Stephen Beckett as Bill Austin

Norman Bowman as Sam Carmichael

How much do Mamma Mia! The Musical tickets cost?

Mamma Mia 2 ITV

We know you work all night and work all day to pay the bills you have to pay. Which is why it’s so great that Mamma Mia! Tickets start at just £19 each.

The prices vary depending on which day of the week you book – with Wednesdays being the cheapest and weekends being the most expensive – as well as how in advance you book.

But normally, you’ll be paying between £19 and £43 for a seat in the Balcony, £61 and £79 for the Grand Circle, £73 and £182 for the Dress Circle and up to £236 for the Stalls.

How to buy tickets to Mamma Mia! The Musical

You can find tickets for Mamma Mia! The Musical at London Theatre Direct. Right now you can book up to 28th September 2024, although it’s sure to be renewed again.

So, it’s time to say I do, I do, I do, I do to buying tickets.

Musical theatre lovers, you can also find the best London Christmas shows and how to get Devil Wears Prada tickets. Plus, our guide to West End etiquette.