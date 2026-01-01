From the much-anticipated Oasis reunion tour to THAT viral moment at the Coldplay concert, 2025 was truly one for the live music history books.

However, with an already stacked line-up, 2026 is shaping up to give it a run for its money, with live music proving to be more popular than ever.

According to Live Music Industry Venues and Entertainment (LIVE), one concert took place on average every 137 seconds across the UK in 2024, while new data from Statista has revealed that spending on concerts has reached pre-pandemic levels, hitting the £5 billion mark.

Whether you're a pop, classic rock or alternative fan, we've compiled the ultimate list of the best artists coming to UK venues in 2026.

While lots of artists tend to focus on larger UK cities, our list includes artists who are touring venues all across the UK. Plus, we'll be keeping this list regularly updated as more tours are announced throughout the year.

Jump to:

Best upcoming concerts in the UK at a glance:

Who is touring the UK in 2026?

Biffy Clyro

Biffy Clyro Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images

9th — 21st January 2026

Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK tour will follow the release of their new album, Futique, which will be available from 26th September 2025.

Florence and the Machine

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine Bianca de Vilar/WireImage/Getty

6th — 20th February 2026

In classic Florence and the Machine style, their new album, Everybody Scream, was released on Halloween this year, and it includes the eponymous song, Everybody Scream. In February next year, Florence and the Machine fans will have the chance to experience the album live, alongside the band's biggest hits like Dog Days Are Over and Shake It Out.

Deftones

Deftones Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

12th February - 20th February 2026

If you missed out on the Deftones/Weezer gig at Crystal Palace Park this year, there's no need to worry; Deftones are returning to the UK in 2026.

Buy Deftones hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Raye

Raye Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

17th February — 4th March 2026

You heard it here first, Raye is going on tour! The Escapism singer will be heading to London, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham in 2026.

Buy Raye tickets at Ticketmaster

Lily Allen

Lily Allen Dave Benett/Getty Images

2nd Mar — 30th Jun 2026

Lily Allen will actually be embarking on two UK tours in 2026: one theatre tour and one arena tour, both to play her new album West End Girl.

Buy Lily Allen tickets at Ticketmaster

Reneé Rapp

Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

18th — 19th March 2026

American singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp will be visiting London and Manchester in support of her Bite Me tour.

Buy Reneé Rapp tickets at Ticketmaster

Gorillaz

Gorillaz performs on the Coachella Stage 2023 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

21st March — 20th June 2026

Gorillaz — the sonic project spearheaded by former Blur frontman Damon Albarn — are heading on tour in 2026 in support of of their brand new album, The Mountain.

Buy Gorillaz tickets at Ticketmaster

Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

22nd April — 2nd May 2026

The music world's current neo-soul darling is returning to the UK to grace London, Glasgow and Manchester with her R&B and pop infused melodies.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

21st May — 29th May 2026

Doja Cat is bringing her Tour Ma Vie world tour to the UK in 2026.

Take That

Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

29th May — 1st July 2026

It's the Greatest Day of our lives, as Take That have announced the return of their iconic The Circus Tour.

This tour first took place in 2009 and was, at the time, the fastest-selling tour in UK history. The live shows included fire breathers, acrobats, stilt walkers and a huge mechanical elephant, making it one of the standout tours of the 21st century.

Buy Take That hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

25th — 27th June 2026

Known for their huge rock anthems such as All My Life, The Pretender, Best Of You and My Hero, Foo Fighters will be bringing all these hits and more to the UK in 2026.

The band will only be playing two UK dates, both at Anfield in Liverpool.

Buy Foo Fighters tickets at Ticketmaster

Def Leppard

Rick Savage of Def Leppard Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

26th June — 6th July 2026

Rock legends Def Leppard are touring the UK for their huge arena shows, visiting venues in Sheffield, Belfast and more. The Pour Some Sugar on Me singers will be joined by American rock band Extreme, and the band have promised "surprises and classics" for their upcoming tour.

Buy Def Leppard tickets at Ticketmaster

Pitbull

Pitbull Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

30th June — 10th July 2026

Yes, that's right; Mr Worldwide is gracing us with his presence once more. His UK shows last year were a smash hit, so grab your bald cap and get ready to join in the fun once more.

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty

30th June — 11th July 2026

Iconic emo rockers My Chemical Romance are returning to London as part of their Long Live The Black Parade! tour in 2026, as well as heading to Liverpool and Glasgow.

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé Photo by: Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

1st Jul 2026 — 6th Jul 2026

You'll have several chances next summer to catch Michael Bublé live across the UK, as the beloved crooner will be performing at a number of key British festivals.

Buy Michael Bublé tickets at Ticketmaster

System of a Down

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

13th — 15th July 2026

After a long nine years away from the UK, System of a Down have confirmed a UK tour. What was originally supposed to be a one-off gig at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium quickly turned into two gigs at the stadium due to demand. The heavy metal band will be joined by Queens Of The Stone Age and Acid Bath.

Buy System of a Down tickets at Ticketmaster

Luke Combs

Luke Combs Douglas Mason/Getty Images

24th July — 1st August 2026

Country singer Luke Combs 2026 tour sold out instantly, as did the extra dates he announced. Luckily, there are still hospitality tickets left at Seat Unique.

Buy Luke Combs hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

The Weeknd

Prince Williams/WireImage

14th — 23rd August 2026

Due to phenomenal demand, The Weeknd has extended his After Hours Til Dawn Tour (which was originally two nights at London's Wembley Stadium) to five Wembley Stadium shows, plus two nights at Dublin's Croke Park.

Buy The Weeknd tickets at Ticketmaster

Ariana Grande

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue via Getty Images

15th August — 1st September 2026

Ariana Grande is heading on her first tour in seven years next summer and the Going Out team, for one, are thrilled! When tickets were released last week, the demand was so high that five extra dates were added to the tour — doubling its original number.

Buy Ariana Grande tickets at Ticketmaster

Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi David Bergman

28th August — 9th September 2026

Bona fide rock and roll superstars Bon Jovi are returning to the stage, bringing their Forever tour to audiences across the globe.

Despite the recently skyrocketing demand for tickets, there are plenty of general access tickets remaining for artists touring the UK in 2026. All remaining tickets have been included alongside the artists in the list above.

It's no secret that the ticketing industry has changed greatly in the past few years, as demand for live shows has soared post-pandemic.

This means that nowadays it's often extremely difficult to get your hands on concert tickets for large venues like the O2, Wembley Stadium or the Eventim Apollo, especially if the artist is a household name.

As it becomes increasingly difficult to get tickets for tours and concerts, there is a major way to get around this: purchasing hospitality tickets.

Due to their increased price, hospitality tickets aren't an option for everyone. However, if you have the disposable income, you're more likely to get your hands on hospitality tickets rather than general access as there is lower demand.

Out of the artists listed above, those who have hospitality tickets still available are listed with ticketing sites like Seat Unique and Ticketmaster, where tickets are still available.

Who else is rumoured to tour the UK in 2026?

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, there are plenty of rumours circulating about who will be next to announce their UK tour dates.

2026 will see the 50th anniversary of Irish rockers U2. The band have been known to celebrate anniversaries in the past with tours and performances, so we wouldn't be surprised if announcement comes our way soon.

Fred Again recently released an album, with USB arriving on 12th December 2025, which makes us think that a USB tour could be on the horizon...

Be sure to check back so we can keep you up-to-date with all the last UK tour rumours.

