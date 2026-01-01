❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The best concerts and tours coming to the UK in 2026 – and how to get tickets
Some of the biggest names in the music scene are set to tour the UK this year— here's how you can get tickets, even to sold-out tours.
Published: Thursday, 1 January 2026 at 8:00 am
