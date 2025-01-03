2025 is no different, with a slew of much-loved BBC stars, iconic comedians, and even Oscar-winners hitting the West End stage over the next 12 months.

Highlights include Brian Cox, AKA Logan Roy from Succession, Ewan McGregor of Star Wars, Moulin Rouge and Trainspotting fame, and even Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson.

Below, you'll find a full list of the best and brightest names coming to London this year, plus how and when you can see them.

Celebrities in London West End shows at a glance

What celebrities are West End theatre shows in 2025?

Vanessa Williams in The Devil Wears Prada

Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly. Matt Crockett

Until 18th Oct 2025 – Dominion Theatre

Vanessa Williams stars as Miranda Priestly in the brand-new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. Like the original 2006 movie, the show follows Andy Sachs, a salt-of-the-earth journalist who bags a job at the biggest fashion magazine in the world: Runway.

As second assistant to the Editor-in-Chief, Andy fails to understand the glamorous world she finds herself in and struggles to meet the demands of her boss. Yet, as time goes on, Andy becomes seduced by the life she once despised and begins to lose herself on the way. You can read our full review of The Devil Wears Prada here.

Where have I seen Vanessa Williams before? Vanessa Williams is best known for her roles in Desperate Housewives and Ugly Betty.

Buy The Devil Wears Prada tickets from £28 at TodayTix

Steve Coogan in Dr Strangelove

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Until 25th Jan 2025 – Noël Coward Theatre

Steve Coogan and Armando Iannucci reunite for Dr Strangelove, a comedy play based on the 1964 war satire. Like the film it follows an American general who puts the world on the verge of catastrophe when he orders an attack on the Soviet Union.

Where have I seen Steve Coogan before? Steve Coogan is probably best known as the iconic comedy character Alan Partridge. He has also starred in numerous comedy films like Around the World in 80 Days and Night at the Museum.

Buy Dr Strangelove tickets from £39 at TodayTix

Brie Larson in Elektra

Brie Larson. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

24th Jan – 12th Apr 2025 – Duke of York’s Theatre

Brie Larson sits at the centre of this timeless tragedy, adapted by poet Anne Carson and directed by Daniel Fish. It follows Elektra's bitter struggle for justice after her father Agamemnon is murdered and her brother Orestes returns to mourn, but as can be expected from a Greek tragedy, revenge and bloodshed soon ensues.

Where have I seen Brie Larson before? Brie Larson is best known as Captain Marvel from the MCU. She is also an Oscar-winner for her starring role in Room and appeared in hit films Lessons in Chemistry and 21 Jump Street.

Buy Elektra tickets from £29.50 at LOVE Theatre

Rami Malek and Indira Varma in Oedipus

The Old Vic

27th Jan – 29th Mar 2025 – Old Vic Theatre

While nowadays, Oedipus is best known for the Freudian theory, the original play is a Greek Tragedy written by Sophocles. The story follows Oedipus (Rami Malek), a man who becomes King by unwittingly murdering his father and marrying his mother Jocasta (Indira Varma). When he finds out the truth about what he’s done, he becomes overwhelmed with guilt and, well, is it still a spoiler if it’s 2,500 years old?

Where have I seen Rami Malek and Indira Varma before? Malek is a film actor best known for his Oscar-winning performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, he also starred in Mr Robot, No Time to Die and Night at the Museum. Indira Varma, meanwhile, has appeared in Torchwood, Doctor Who and Game of Thrones and was recently in a production of Macbeth with Ralph Fiennes.

Buy Oedipus tickets from £28 at London Theatre Direct

Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan in Unicorn

Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan. Ruth Crafer/Ray Burmiston

4th Feb – 26th Apr 2025 – Garrick Theatre

The Split stars Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan will reunite for a new stage play written by Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett. Unicorn will introduce us to the seemingly perfect couple of Polly (Walker) and Nick (Mangan), who feel that there's "something missing" in their life despite being happily married with two children and successful careers. An encounter with Kate (played by The Crown's Erin Doherty) might hold the "sparkle" that they're missing.

Where have I seen Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan before? Both actors are currently best known for their roles as Hannah and Nathan Stern in The Split. Walker has also starred in Unforgotten and Annika, while Mangan has appeared in Episodes and Green Wing.

Buy Unicorn tickets from £23 at TodayTix

Jonathan Bailey in Richard II

Jason Bell

10th Feb – 10th May 2025 – Bridge Theatre

Jonathan Bailey is swapping Bridgerton for Bolingbroke this winter, when he appears in a brand-new London production of Richard II. While on the lesser known side of Shakespeare's folio, this classic tells the thrilling story of a disastrous and rash king caught up in a plot to destroy him; a plot that would eventually take England to war...

Where have I seen Jonathan Bailey before? More like where haven't you? Jonathan Bailey has been at the forefront of both the TV and film world in the past few years, having first popped up as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, and more recently as Fiyero in the Wicked movie.

Buy Richard II tickets from £23 at TodayTix

Brian Cox in The Score

Borja B. Hojas/WireImage/ Getty Images

20th Feb – 26th Apr 2025 – Theatre Royal Haymarket

Brian Cox stars alongside real-life wife Nicole Ansari-Cox in The Score, a drama set in 1747 Prussia, when the tyrannical Frederick II summons the world-renowned composer Johann Sebastian Bach to his court.

Where have I seen Brian Cox before? Brian Cox is best known as the cutthroat media tycoon Logan Roy from hit series Succession. He also played the first-ever on-screen Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter alongside starring in films such as X-Men 2 and Red Eye.

Buy The Score tickets from £20 at TodayTix

Ewan McGregor in My Master Builder

Ewan McGregor. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

17th Apr – 12th Jul 2025 – Wyndham's Theatre

Set on the day before American Independence Day, the play follows Elena Solness, a publishing magnate and wife preparing to throw a party in the Hamptons to celebrate her architect husband, Henry Solness (Ewan McGregor). As Henry prepares to unveil his latest masterpiece, an unexpected visitor arrives putting strain on his already troubled relationship.

Where have I seen Ewan McGregor before? Ewan McGregor is known to Star Wars fans as the young Obi-Wan Kenobi from the prequel movies and standalone Disney Plus series. He is also known for the cult classic Trainspotting, hit musical Moulin Rouge and sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep.

Buy My Master Builder tickets from £28 at TodayTix

Tamsin Greig in The Deep Blue Sea

Jeff Spicer / Stringer

7th May – 21st Jun 2025 – Theatre Royal Haymarket

Tamsin Greig stars as Hester Collyer in this powerful 1950s drama on love vs loyalty. It sees Collyer, the daughter of a clergyman and wife of a judge, submerged in a love affair that is doomed to fail.

Where have I seen Tamsin Greig before? Tamsin Greig is best known for her role as Jackie in the sitcom Friday Night Dinner. She has also starred in Black Books, Green Wing and The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.

Buy The Deep Blue Sea tickets from £26 at TodayTix

Michael Sheen in Nye

Michael Sheen Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

3rd Jul – 16th Aug 2025 – Olivier Theatre

Michael Sheen reprises his role as Aneurin Bevan, founder of the NHS, in the sell-out production of Nye. The show follows the story of Bevan's life from his childhood in Wales, to working in the mines, to becoming one of the greatest political influences of the 20th century.

Where have I seen Michael Sheen before? Michael Sheen is a prolific film and TV actor best known in recent years for his roles in Good Omens and Staged with David Tennant. He has also starred in the Twilight Saga, Quiz and Passengers.

Buy Nye tickets from £39 at TodayTix

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Make sure you also take a look at how TodayTix Rush tickets work and the best West End shows.