Based in London's Covent Garden, this new immersive game allows you to dive into the world of the hit BBC series, experiencing the same levels of drama, deception and deadly consequences.

Players will have the chance to collaborate on missions, form alliances, and attempt to root out the enemy at the Round Table.

According to the press release: "Players will be thrust into the suspenseful world of the hit TV show, featuring recognisable gameplay such as a blindfolded Traitors selection, several heart-racing missions that will test both physical and mental endurance, as well as ample opportunity for the Traitors to strategise whether to murder or recruit from the rest of the group".

Following the experience's announcement Claudia Winkleman, host of the UK version of The Traitors, commented: "I am extremely excited for The Traitors: Live Experience to open.

"I can't wait for players to immerse themselves in their own drama, strategy and deception. They'll love the game and should definitely expect twists. Please can you add an evil cackle here?"

So, if you reckon you can lie better than Charlotte (or at least, hopefully, Linda), here's everything you need to know about tickets.

Buy The Traitors: Live Experience tickets at Ticketmaster

What is The Traitors: Live Experience?

The contestants on The Traitors season 3. BBC / Studio Lambert

The Traitors: Live Experience is an immersive event coming to London's Covent Garden this spring. The unique experience allows participants to step into the world of the hit TV show, where they will collaborate on missions, form alliances, and uncover hidden Traitors within their group.

Guided by a host – though sadly not Claudia – players will re-enact iconic scenes from the series including a blindfolded Traitor selection, missions to test both mental and physical skills, and of course, the dreaded Round Table.

If you're a Faithful, it's all about finding and rooting out the enemy among you, if you're a Traitor, it's about deciding who to recruit, who to murder and how to stay undetected.

How long is The Traitors: Live Experience?

The official Traitors Live website suggests you leave up to two and a half hours for the experience. This includes time afterwards to visit the official Traitors: Live Experience bar.

Where is The Traitors: Live Experience?

The Traitors Live will take place in Covent Garden in London's West End.

That means your best route for getting there is to head on the Piccadilly Line to Covent Garden or Leicester Square, or take a short walk from Charing Cross, which is on the Bakerloo and Northern Lines.

How much does The Traitors: Live Experience cost?

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors. BBC / Studio Lambert

Tickets to The Traitors Live start at £29.50, but this is only for a small number of Early Bird tickets, which will go on a first-come-first-serve basis.

When these sell out, Standard Tickets will cost £34.50 for Off-Peak and £39.50 for Peak times. This will then increase again to £42.50 and £47.50 when availability is low.

How to get tickets to The Traitors: Live Experience

Pre-sale opens for anyone who signed up in advance on Tuesday 28th January at 10am.

General sale then opens at 10am on Monday 10th February.

General ticket sales will be released in three-month increments, so if you miss out this time there will be another wave just around the corner.

