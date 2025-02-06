If you haven't heard of Good Night, Oscar, the play transports you back to 1958 with your host Jack Paar who runs the hottest late-night talk show on television; Paar's favourite guest is none other than wild card Oscar Levant who is known for his witty one-liners like, "There’s a fine line between genius and insanity; I have erased this line".

Speaking about his West End debut, Will & Grace star Sean Hayes said: "I’m eager to introduce one of the all-time greats, Oscar Levant, to the UK. The response we received on Broadway was incredible and I’m hoping British audiences will appreciate the history of this fascinating man - a multi-faceted pioneer, from concert pianist to infamous raconteur".

Let's find out how you can buy Good Night, Oscar tickets today.

Buy Good Night, Oscar tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct

When and where is Good Night, Oscar performing in London?

Photo credit Joan Marcus

So, when can you catch Good Night, Oscar starring Hayes in London this year?

Good Night, Oscar is running for a strictly seven-week season only, from 31st July until 21st September 2025.

The play will be performed at the Barbican Theatre, which you can find in central London at the following address: Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8DS.

How to get Good Night, Oscar London tickets today

General on sale for Good Night, Oscar tickets will be released today (Thursday 6th February) at 10am.

