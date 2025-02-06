Will & Grace's Sean Hayes brings Tony award-winning play to London – tickets go live
Tony award winner Sean Hayes brings his performance in Broadway's Good Night, Oscar to London's Barbican Theatre.
Have you heard the news? The smash hit play Good Night, Oscar is transferring from Broadway to London's Barbican Theatre for a limited time only this summer.
Following the success of the Barbican Theatre's summer productions, such as A Strange Loop and Kiss Me, Kate that the RadioTimes.com Going Out team experienced last year, the performing arts centre has announced Fiddler on the Roof for this year's summer season, and now Good Night, Oscar.
If you haven't heard of Good Night, Oscar, the play transports you back to 1958 with your host Jack Paar who runs the hottest late-night talk show on television; Paar's favourite guest is none other than wild card Oscar Levant who is known for his witty one-liners like, "There’s a fine line between genius and insanity; I have erased this line".
Speaking about his West End debut, Will & Grace star Sean Hayes said: "I’m eager to introduce one of the all-time greats, Oscar Levant, to the UK. The response we received on Broadway was incredible and I’m hoping British audiences will appreciate the history of this fascinating man - a multi-faceted pioneer, from concert pianist to infamous raconteur".
Let's find out how you can buy Good Night, Oscar tickets today.
Buy Good Night, Oscar tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Looking for the latest ticketing releases? Take a look at Diana Ross tickets, Tom Grennan tickets, and how to register for Beyoncé pre-sale tickets.
When and where is Good Night, Oscar performing in London?
So, when can you catch Good Night, Oscar starring Hayes in London this year?
Good Night, Oscar is running for a strictly seven-week season only, from 31st July until 21st September 2025.
The play will be performed at the Barbican Theatre, which you can find in central London at the following address: Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8DS.
Buy Good Night, Oscar tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct
How to get Good Night, Oscar London tickets today
General on sale for Good Night, Oscar tickets will be released today (Thursday 6th February) at 10am.
Buy Good Night, Oscar tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct
For more of the best London theatre shows, be sure to check out our extensive guide.