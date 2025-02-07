On the topic of his new record, which is coming out this August, Grennan teased: "A lot of people don’t know what’s about to hit them.

"I’ll be honest, every time I was sending these songs to my record label, everyone was like, ‘What the f**k is going on here?’"

With the tour simply titled Grennan '25 – maybe he used up all his allowed characters on the album title? – Grennan will be heading to the likes of Bournemouth, Birmingham, Cardiff and Leeds. However, it also includes huge arena shows at London's O2, Dublin's 3Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live.

Tickets are on sale today, so here's what you need to know.

Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Grennan has confirmed 11 dates across the UK and Ireland throughout September, including huge headline shows in London and Manchester. Here's the full list of shows:

How much will Tom Grennan tickets cost?

Based on the Glasgow show, tickets are expected to start at around £44, although this is expected to rise for the larger venues like Manchester and the O2. In Bournemouth, Cardiff and Nottingham, tickets appear to start at £58.

How to get Tom Grennan tickets

General sale tickets go live 10am on Friday 7th February. You can find them on Ticketmaster, or alternatively, AXS and See Tickets.

Are there hospitality tickets available?

Yes there are! Hospitality is available through official partner Seat Unique.

These packages are obviously more expensive than general sale, but they do get you a guaranteed seat plus additional perks like parking and exclusive access to bars.

Buy Tom Grennan hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Make sure you also check out how to get Beyoncé pre-sale tickets plus the best comedians on tour in 2025.