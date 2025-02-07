How to get Tom Grennan UK tour tickets as final Ticketmaster sale goes live
The singer is heading on his biggest headline tour to date.
Tom Grennan is giving us a little bit of love this September by going on an 11-date UK tour across the UK and Ireland.
The singer-songwriter will be heading on his biggest headline tour to date in honour of his upcoming fourth album: Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be – yes, it is that long.
On the topic of his new record, which is coming out this August, Grennan teased: "A lot of people don’t know what’s about to hit them.
"I’ll be honest, every time I was sending these songs to my record label, everyone was like, ‘What the f**k is going on here?’"
With the tour simply titled Grennan '25 – maybe he used up all his allowed characters on the album title? – Grennan will be heading to the likes of Bournemouth, Birmingham, Cardiff and Leeds. However, it also includes huge arena shows at London's O2, Dublin's 3Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live.
Tickets are on sale today, so here's what you need to know.
What are the dates and venues for Tom Grennan UK tour?
Grennan has confirmed 11 dates across the UK and Ireland throughout September, including huge headline shows in London and Manchester. Here's the full list of shows:
- 3rd Sep 2025 – Bournemouth, BIC
- 4th Sep 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 7th Sep 2025 – London, The O2
- 9th Sep 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 10th Sep 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 11th Sep 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 13th Sep 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 15th Sep 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Arena
- 16th Sep 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 18th Sep 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 19th Sep 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live
How much will Tom Grennan tickets cost?
Based on the Glasgow show, tickets are expected to start at around £44, although this is expected to rise for the larger venues like Manchester and the O2. In Bournemouth, Cardiff and Nottingham, tickets appear to start at £58.
How to get Tom Grennan tickets
General sale tickets go live 10am on Friday 7th February. You can find them on Ticketmaster, or alternatively, AXS and See Tickets.
Are there hospitality tickets available?
Yes there are! Hospitality is available through official partner Seat Unique.
These packages are obviously more expensive than general sale, but they do get you a guaranteed seat plus additional perks like parking and exclusive access to bars.
Buy Tom Grennan hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
