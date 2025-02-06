In honour of the now award-winning eighth studio album, the Texas Hold 'Em singer is confirmed to play four shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this June, before heading to Paris and cities across the US.

To cope with demand, Ticketmaster introduced a registration system on Monday for anyone wishing to access the artist pre-sale, which has since closed. So below we've explained all the remaining ways you'll be able to get tickets, including additional pre-sales, the official general sale date and hospitality options.

Fans may well remember the last time Queen B performed in the UK, selling out four shows in Cardiff, Edinburgh and London, so we're expecting similar amounts of mayhem this time around. Here's all the info.

Beyoncé will be holding court at just one UK venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The 62,000 seater is also where she performed during the 2023 Renaissance tour. Here are the dates:

How much will the Beyoncé tickets cost?

Ticket prices haven't been confirmed, but based on how much the Renaissance tour cost, we're expecting them to start at £50 and go up to about £170.

Meanwhile, standing tickets are expected to start at £95.

When is the Beyoncé Cowboy Carter pre-sale?

There are four main pre-sales for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour. First, there will be an exclusive BeyHive pre-sale, which is only available to those signed up on Beyoncé's own website, then an O2 Priority pre-sale and a Mastercard pre-sale for their customers, followed by an artist pre-sale which required registration in advance. Here's a full list of the pre-sales:

BeyHive pre-sale | 12pm, Tuesday 11th Feb

O2 Priority pre-sale | 10am, Wednesday 12th Feb

Mastercard pre-sale | 12pm, Wednesday 12th Feb

Artist pre-sale | 12pm, Thursday 13th Feb

What is the Beyoncé artist pre-sale ticket registration?

Earlier this week, Ticketmaster put a registration system on the Beyoncé artist pre-sale which required users to login to their Ticketmaster accounts and register their interest in up to three shows.

This would allow them access to the pre-sale which will go live on Thursday 13th February, ahead of general sale tickets being released.

Unfortunately, the registration for this closed at 8am on Thursday 6th February, so if you missed out on registering your interest you will not be able to access the artist pre-sale.

However, there are still three other pre-sales you can access: the Beyhive pre-sale, the O2 pre-sale and the Mastercard pre-sale.

What is the Beyoncé Beyhive pre-sale?

Beyoncé is running a Beyhive pre-sale taking place on Tuesday 11th February. This is only for those who are already subscribed to beyoncé.com. They will then receive details via email before the pre-sale date.

How to access the Beyoncé O2 Priority pre-sale

The O2 Priority sale is reserved for anyone with an O2 mobile account or Virgin Media broadband. If you have either of these, then all you need to do is download the free Priority app and enter your account details or text PRIORITY to 2020.

How to access the Beyoncé Mastercard pre-sale

As you can expect, this pre-sale is reserved for Mastercard holders, if that's you the pre-sales will appear on priceless.com.

When is the Beyoncé Cowboy Carter general sale?

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

General sale will open at 12pm (midday) on Friday 14th February.

If you're worried about missing out with Ticketmaster, then you can always take a look at hospitality through official partners Seat Unique. Enquiries for their hospitality packages are now open.

Where to buy Beyoncé UK tour tickets

The primary place to buy Beyoncé tickets is, of course, Ticketmaster. However, we all know their monopoly over the concert space has proved difficult in recent years, with hundreds of thousands queuing to access one webpage.

With that in mind, we'd recommend heading to other ticketing sites alongside Ticketmaster like Live Nation and the Tottenham Hotspur website, or you can look at hospitality sites like Seat Unique and P1 Travel. These will probably still have massive queues, but you're giving yourself a much better chance if you don't rely on Ticketmaster.

Here's a full list of where you can buy tickets, note: all of these are official ticket sellers and not resellers.

If you're really worried, check out how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.