Blackpink are no strangers to breaking records. In 2019, Blackpink became the first K-pop act to perform at Coachella, they were the first girl group to top Billboard's Artist 100, the first Korean girl group to enter and top the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, and the music video for their single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du was the first by a Korean group to surpass one billion views.

Unfortunately for us, this means that tickets for their 2025 world tour might sell like hotcakes. But don't worry, we're here to tell you exactly how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and snap-up tickets.

The girl group will be playing just one show in the UK capital this year. Here are the details:

15th August 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium

When do BLACKPINK tickets go on sale?

Thai rapper and singer Lisa, from South Korean group Blackpink, performs during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Bangkok on December 31, 2024. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP) (Photo by CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM/AFP via Getty Images)

General sale tickets will be released at 11am on Thursday 27th February.

You can find tickets to the UK show at Ticketmaster and the international dates on Live Nation.

Is there a BLACKPINK pre-sale?

There are no pre-sales for this event; however, members of Blink (Blackpink's official fan club) will receive access to exclusive limited seats.

How to get BLACKPINK hospitality tickets

If you want to take your concert experience to the next level, one of the best ways to do that is by purchasing a VIP package.

Seat Unique are offering VIP tickets for the Blackpink Wembley Stadium show, which went live at 11am on Thursday 27th February. There are three different packages: Premium tickets starting from £239, Private boxes starting from £599 and Gold tickets starting from £799.

How to get BLACKPINK World Tour tickets?

Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand and get online bright and early — we'd recommend at least 10 or 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Bear in mind that if you can't get a ticket on the Ticketmaster website, you can always try another ticketing site like Live Nation. These sites usually have lower traffic than Ticketmaster, which means that it could be easier to get your hands on a Blackpink ticket.

For more tips on how to navigate the world of ticketing, here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.