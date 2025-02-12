Kendrick and SZA have collaborated on a number of tracks before, including All The Stars, luther and Doves In The Wind. While not much is known about the setlist, fans are expecting a selection of these collaborative numbers, alongside some of the artists' big solo hits.

With two of the world's biggest stars joining forces for a world tour, there's going to be huge demand for tickets. Luckily, the RadioTimes.com team are here to help you out with this handy guide to how to get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets.

There are plenty of other huge artists going on tour in 2025: here's how to get Beyoncé tickets and how to get Black Sabbath tickets.

Jump to:

Four UK shows have been announced so far. Here's a full list of UK dates and venues:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When do Kendrick and SZA tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 14th February 2025.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar tour pre-sale

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 9am on Wednesday 12th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff, London

Venue pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow

Live Nation pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff, London

Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow

OVO pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow

Metropolis pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Birmingham, Cardiff, London

Buy Kendrick Lamar and SZA tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Kendrick Lamar and SZA hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Kendrick Lamar and SZA hospitality tickets

There are hospitality packages available for Kendrick and SZA's Cardiff and London shows on Seat Unique, which feature perks like VIP entrance, food and drink, and even private lounge access.

Hospitality tickets are also a great way to increase the likelihood of securing tickets, as there will be less demand for these packages.

Bear in mind that they will be considerably more pricey than general admission tickets.

There are also hospitality tickets available for the London show on the Ticketmaster website; however, these will not be sold as part of any presale.

Buy Kendrick Lamar and SZA hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets

Demand is set to be sky-high for these shows, so make sure you're online early with your Ticketmaster login details close to hand.

Bear in mind that if you can't get a ticket on the Ticketmaster website, you can always try another ticketing site like Live Nation. These sites usually have lower traffic than Ticketmaster, which means that it could be easier to get your hands on a ticket.

Ad

Need some help navigating pre-sales? We've explained the O2 Priority pre-sale and Ticketmaster pre-sale to give you a hand.