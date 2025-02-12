How to get tickets to see Kendrick Lamar and SZA on their Grand National world tour
All The Stars are aligning to bring Kendrick Lamar and SZA together.
Everyone is talking about Kendrick Lamar after the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper put on a history-making performance at Sunday's Super Bowl, along with special guest SZA. Now the pair are prepared to take to the stage again, this time in a joint world tour.
The Grand National tour will begin stateside in April 2025, before coming to the UK and Europe in summer 2025.
Kendrick and SZA have collaborated on a number of tracks before, including All The Stars, luther and Doves In The Wind. While not much is known about the setlist, fans are expecting a selection of these collaborative numbers, alongside some of the artists' big solo hits.
With two of the world's biggest stars joining forces for a world tour, there's going to be huge demand for tickets. Luckily, the RadioTimes.com team are here to help you out with this handy guide to how to get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets.
Buy Kendrick Lamar and SZA tour tickets at Ticketmaster
Buy Kendrick Lamar and SZA hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
Jump to:
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA tour: UK dates and venues
- When do Kendrick and SZA tickets go on sale?
- SZA and Kendrick Lamar tour presale
- How much will Kendrick and SZA tickets be?
- How to get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets
Kendrick Lamar and SZA tour: UK dates and venues
Four UK shows have been announced so far. Here's a full list of UK dates and venues:
- 8th July 2025 — Glasgow, Hampden Park
- 10th July 2025 — Birmingham, Villa Park
- 19th July 2025 — Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 22nd July 2025 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
When do Kendrick and SZA tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 14th February 2025.
SZA and Kendrick Lamar tour pre-sale
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 9am on Wednesday 12th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff, London
- Venue pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow
- Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow
- Live Nation pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff, London
- Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow
- OVO pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Glasgow
- Metropolis pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th Feb): Birmingham, Cardiff, London
Kendrick Lamar and SZA hospitality tickets
There are hospitality packages available for Kendrick and SZA's Cardiff and London shows on Seat Unique, which feature perks like VIP entrance, food and drink, and even private lounge access.
Hospitality tickets are also a great way to increase the likelihood of securing tickets, as there will be less demand for these packages.
Bear in mind that they will be considerably more pricey than general admission tickets.
There are also hospitality tickets available for the London show on the Ticketmaster website; however, these will not be sold as part of any presale.
How to get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets
Demand is set to be sky-high for these shows, so make sure you're online early with your Ticketmaster login details close to hand.
Bear in mind that if you can't get a ticket on the Ticketmaster website, you can always try another ticketing site like Live Nation. These sites usually have lower traffic than Ticketmaster, which means that it could be easier to get your hands on a ticket.
Need some help navigating pre-sales? We've explained the O2 Priority pre-sale and Ticketmaster pre-sale to give you a hand.