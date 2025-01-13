There have been various attempts from artists and promoters to try and combat the bots and touts that are so often lurking on ticketing sites by introducing a registration system. We first saw this for Taylor Swift's Eras tour, while artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Pink and Pearl Jam quickly followed suit.

Oasis took this concept one step even further by introducing a trivia question about the band as part of their registration process.

However, there is still a sure-fire way to improve your chances of getting your hands on a ticket, and that's by getting pre-sale tickets.

It's not rocket science: if you have the chance to take part in a pre-sale before the general sale goes live, you'll be in with a better chance of snagging a ticket.

However, there are plenty of other questions that arise: how do I get Ticketmaster presale? How does it work? And what other types of pre-sales are available?

Never fear; the RadioTimes.com team are here to answer all of these questions and more. Read on to be in with the best chance of getting to see your favourite artist live on stage.

If you've missed out on tickets in the past, there's no need to worry:

What is a Ticketmaster pre-sale?

As the largest ticketing provider operating in the market, Ticketmaster is a household name. It tends to be the go-to website for most people once an artist they like announces a new show or tour.

As well as general sale tickets, users will also have the chance to access a number of pre-sales on the Ticketmaster website, including artist presale, venue presale and, of course, Ticketmaster's very own pre-sale.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale gives Ticketmaster users the chance to access concert tickets before the general sale begins.

How does Ticketmaster pre-sale work?

In order to be eligible for Ticketmaster pre-sale, you must have a Ticketmaster account, which you can create on their website.

Once you've created your Ticketmaster account, you can personalise it by favouriting all your top artists, performers, groups and venues.

Ticketmaster will then email you about any upcoming pre-sales featuring the performers and venues that you love.

Create a Ticketmaster account

How do you access pre-sale tickets on Ticketmaster?

Simply click on the pre-sale link emailed to you by Ticketmaster and you'll be taken to a page where you can sign up for the Ticketmaster pre-sale.

What is an artist pre-sale on Ticketmaster?

Taylor Swift. Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

An Artist pre-sale is when an artist releases tickets to their concert to their super-fans at an earlier date than general sale. You'll usually get access to these special pre-sales by being a member of an artist's mailing list or fan club.

Fans will receive details ahead of time about how to access pre-sale tickets. Oftentimes, artists will provide fans with a special code to input on the website that will unlock the pre-sale tickets.

What other pre-sales are available on Ticketmaster?

O2 pre-sale

If you've got an O2 mobile number or a Virgin Media broadband account, then we've got great news: you're already entitled to the O2 pre-sale!

Pre-sale concert tickets are one of the many benefits you'll get with O2 Priority, alongside cinema tickets, six months of free Disney Plus, free snacks from Greggs and more.

Customers can either download the Priority app on their phone or head to the Priority website to gain access to exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sales.

Three pre-sale

In a similar way, Three customers can also receive exclusive pre-sale tickets as part of the benefits of signing up for Three+., where you can also tailor your account to your interests and preferences in 'My Settings'.

Once you're finished, you'll start receiving texts about concerts that may interest you. To access the pre-sale, simply follow the link you received via text, click the ‘Text Me Code’ button, and you'll then receive a pre-sale code via text message.

Codes are usually sent within a few minutes, but this could be longer if demand is high. Pre-sale codes are unlimited and are available from the concert announcement until the day the presale tickets become available.

Spotify pre-sale

There are plenty of benefits to having a Spotify account. The streaming giant keeps track of which artists and bands you're listening to the most, and will often reward your listening with "gifts" from the artist, sent via email.

Sometimes these gifts can include a unique pre-sale code, if the artist has an upcoming show with a Spotify pre-sale. Make sure your email notifications are on so you don't miss out.

Live Nation pre-sale

Similar to Ticketmaster, you need to create a Live Nation account in order to receive email alerts about any upcoming Live Nation pre-sales.

Handily enough, you can use the same login details as your Ticketmaster account to sign into your Live Nation account.

All you need to do is log on to Live Nation at the time the pre-sale goes live and there will be an option for you to access it.

Venue pre-sale

Sometimes, individual venues will hold their own pre-sale for a show or artist. Usually, if you sign up to the venue's mailing list, they'll send you a direct link to access the venue pre-sale.

