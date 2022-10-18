Firstly, what makes Virgin Media deals worth considering? The key appeal is the ability to bundle all of your TV, phone and internet costs together in one handy package. This can cut costs and make your plan easy to manage. Be aware though, Sky and BT offer similar plans. You can check out our Sky Sports offers and BT Sport offers pages for more on their bundles and products.

Virgin Media offers a wide range of services from TV and broadband to SIM cards and landlines - and the RadioTimes.com team has been hunting down the best deals available this month to help you make an informed decision.

A couple of Virgin's best current deals have seen the company team up with phone provider, O2. The combined 'Volt' deals offer Virgin products and services alongside an O2 SIM card for your phone, further combining all your bills into one handy package.

Plus, the Volt packages offer more benefits, as O2 explains: "When your household is with Virgin Media and O2 you’ll get supercharged speeds, data and WiFi. That means double the mobile data on every eligible O2 Pay Monthly plan in your household. A broadband speed boost to the next available level (if you aren’t already on the fastest speeds you can get in your area) in your household. WiFi Pods if you find any WiFi black spots in your home."

Read on for our picks of the best Virgin Media deals available today.

Best Virgin Media deals at a glance:

Best Virgin Media offers, discounts and deals for October 2022 in the UK

Virgin Media Big Bundle

The Virgin Media Big Bundle offers a special introductory price of £33 per month for the first 18 months. This gets you M200 Fibre Broadband with 213Mbps average download speed, over 100 TV channels and unlimited weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobile numbers. After that initial 18-month period, the price jumps up to £65 per month. However given your initial contract expires at this point, proactive punters may be able to renegotiate with the supplier or make a swift change elsewhere to save cash.

Virgin Media Big Bundle | £33 per month [18 month contract]

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Sports

BT Sport

The bigger bundle is... well — a little bigger. Instead of M200 Fibre Broadband with a 213Mbps average download speed, it packs M500 Fibre Broadband with a 516Mbps average download speed.

Plus, you'll get over 195 TV channels, unlimited calls to UK landlines and Virgin mobile numbers on weekends, and BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD, plus Sky channels in HD.

That's a pretty hefty bundle. It comes with a bigger price tag too, though, at £65 per month.

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Sports | £65 per month [18 month contract]

O2 and Virgin Media Bigger Volt bundle

Getty Images

O2 and Virgin Media are teaming up to present these new Volt bundles. This one includes M500 broadband with a 516Mbps average download speed, over 190 channels, the same 'Talk Weekends' features we already discussed and — on top of all that — an O2 SIM card with 5G connectivity and 10GB of data.

More like this

This comes to £49 per month, costing £37 for the Virgin Media elements and £12 per month for the O2 SIM card. After the initial 18 months, the price increases to £91 per month, though there are sure to be opportunities to switch at this juncture.

O2 and Virgin Media Bigger Volt bundle | £49 per month [18 month contract]

O2 and Virgin Media Ultimate Volt bundle

This huge bundle really covers all the bases. For £85 per month you'll get Gig1 Fibre Broadband, over 230 channels, anytime calls, Netflix, BT Sport and an O2 SIM card with unlimited data, calls and texts.

Gig1 Fibre Broadband also offers a blistering 1130 Mbps average download speed, which is sure to delight gamers and those who regularly work from home.

For more details on the full offering, check out the link below and click through to the Ultimate Volt Bundle page.

O2 and Virgin Media Ultimate Volt bundle | £85 per month [18 month contract]

For more on streaming, take a look at our best streaming device round-up or head over to our guide on how to watch Disney Plus offline.

Advertisement

After a saving? Find out more about When is Black Friday 2022 and what to expect.