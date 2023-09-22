Unlike our Sky Sports offers page, this guide helps you watch series and films for less, with help from Sky Stream, Sky Glass, and Sky TV. Sky Stream is a streaming pack which works on any existing television, and it gives you access to 120 channels, including Freeview TV and Sky, without the need for a satellite dish or professional installation; Sky Glass is a smart TV and it includes all your favourite streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney Plus; Sky TV incorporates the TV channels — it gives you access to over 100 channels not on Freeview, as well as over 500 box sets.

These offers are available for a limited time only, and let’s kick off with the six months free Apple TV+ deal.

For the latest offers, like Audible deals and Kindle deals for September, stay up to date with our Technology newsletter. We also have the latest releases, such as the how to buy the new iPhone 15 and Amazon Echo Show 8 release date, too.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best Sky deals in the UK at a glance:

What deals are Sky doing at the moment?

pixdeluxe via Getty Images. pixdeluxe via Getty Images

Claim six months' free Apple TV+

What’s the deal: With the weather cooling down, the RadioTimes.com team are more than ready to cosy-up in front of the television with some comfort-food and a warm mug of herbal tea; to hibernate the right way, however, we need a great TV series to sink our teeth into, and what could be better than an Apple TV+ original drama?

Thanks to Sky VIP — a loyalty programme for all Sky customers — you can secure six months of Apple TV+ on Sky Glass and Sky Stream for absolutely free. Simply say ‘Get Apple TV Plus’ to start watching.

This fantastic offer is available until Wednesday 8th November.

Why we chose it: We can never have too much choice when it comes to TV shows and movies, and Apple TV+ has content, which can’t be accessed on any other streaming service, in abundance.

With this offer, you’ll be able to watch the brand-new show The Changeling starring Clark Backo and LaKeith Stanfield, The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon whose third season has just begun, the apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, which is based off the popular video game, and the Academy Award winning movie The Whale.

Claim six months' free Apple TV+ at Sky

Find out more about the best UK streaming services in our thorough guide.

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for just £26 per month

What’s the deal: From now until Thursday 28th September, you can get Sky Stream, Sky TV, and Netflix for as little as £26 per month. Sky Stream and Sky TV gives you access to over 120 channels which aren’t on Freeview TV, Netflix has a ton of series and movies that everyone is talking about, and, best of all, you can access everything on your existing TV.

Why we chose it: There’s two reasons we chose this offer: firstly, Sky Stream gives you top entertainment streamed straight to your TV through Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t need a dish or professional installation; secondly, for £26 per month you can get everything Sky TV, Netflix, discovery+, BBC iPlayer, All4, and ITV X has to offer all on one simple display.

The above offer is available on an 18-month contract.

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix from £26 per month at Sky

For more information on the different Sky services, we've put together guides on: Sky Glass offers, Sky Q vs Sky Stream, and what is Sky Stream?

Save over £300 with nine months' free Superfast Broadband

What’s the deal: For powerful Wi-Fi, look no further than Sky’s Superfast Broadband with its average download speed of 61Mb/s. Now, for a limited time only, Sky is offering nine months’ free Superfast Broadband with Sky TV and Netflix for £26 per month.

Why we chose it: Not only do you get nine months free Superfast Broadband, you’ll also get over 30,000 shows streaming to your TV. On Netflix, there’s a whole host of content to watch this autumn; there’s the final season of Top Boy to delve into, as well as Inside Man starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, and popular movies like Boiling Point and The Lost Daughter with Olivia Coleman, Dakota Johnson, and Paul Mescal.

Save over £300 with nine months’ free Superfast Broadband at Sky

Save over £350 with three months' free Sky Entertainment and Netflix

What’s the deal: For a limited time only, you can get nine months' free Superfast Broadband and three months' free Sky Entertainment and Netflix with this Sky Glass package.

The Superfast Broadband has an average download speed of 61Mb/s, and you can stream your favourite shows and films from Sky Entertainment and Netflix on your brand-new Sky Glass 4K smart TV with Dolby Atmos sound.

Why we chose it: For £14 per month for three months — then £40 per month for six months and £74.50 per month thereafter — you can get Sky Entertainment and Netflix along with a brand-new 43-inch smart television.

There's also the chance to upgrade to a 55-inch or 65-inch Sky Glass TV, and you can choose from the following five colourways: Ceramic White, Dusky Pink, Racing Green, Ocean Blue, Anthracite Black.

This deal has an 18-month contract, and there’s a £10 upfront fee and £39 setup fee.

Save over £350 with three months' free Sky Entertainment and Netflix at Sky

Save over £400 with nine months' free Ultrafast+ Broadband

What’s the deal: Like the previous few deals, this next offer will get you Sky TV and Netflix for £26 per month for nine months (then £74 per month for the remainder of the 18-month contract), except unlike the previous deals, this offer has Ultrafast+ Broadband with an average download speed of 500Mb/s.

Why we chose it: With a faster download speed of 500Mb/s in comparison to the Superfast Broadband’s average download speed of 61Mb/s, you’ll be able to stream, game, and stay connected with your friends and family with ease.

Save over £400 with nine months free Ultrafast+ Broadband at Sky

Advertisement

For more on Sky, be sure to read our guides on how to watch Disney Plus on Sky, Sky Glass vs Sky Stream, and what is Sky Live?