If you're looking for more content, streaming and deals, take a look at our Disney Plus offers guide and our guide to all the live football on TV today.

BT Sport broadcast some of the biggest and best sporting events on TV across the UK and beyond, from the Champions League and Premier League football to rugby league, boxing, cricket, UFC and more. So if you want access to more of the very best sporting content out there then take a look at our guide to the best BT Sport deals available right now.

Best BT Sport offers at a glance:

Best BT Sport offers, discounts and deals for May 2022 in the UK

Get BT Sport Ultimate with an EE pay-monthly SIM card

Getty Images

If you pick up an EE SIM card deal including a so-called 'smart benefit' then you can get BT Sport Ultimate included in your package.

SIM-only plans with smart benefits currently include the 160GB for £25 a month deal, and the 200GB for £28 per month deal. Check out the links below for more details.

Get BT Sport free with a £20 SIM card from BT

Similarly, if you get a SIM-only deal worth more than £20 per month direct from BT, you'll get BT Sport thrown in. However, this version of BT Sport will only be available for streaming on your mobile device.

BT Sport, Sky TV and 'superfast' fibre broadband offer

BT is offering a package including BT Sport, Sky TV and 'superfast' fibre broadband. There's also a 'stay fast guarantee' on the broadband and if the speeds drop below those specified you'll get £20 back.

All in all the package costs £50.99 a month for 24 months, plus £29.99 up-front. However, the price then increases to £62.74 per month after the initial 24 month period.

It's not the cheapest package out there but it covers a lot of bases, with broadband and an absolute feast of televised sport.

BT Sport, Sky TV and Fibre 1 broadband | £50.99 per month for 24 months at BT

Get BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and BT Sport ESPN with Sky

Getty

If you want to see all the sport, all the time — you'll want both BT Sport and Sky Sports. For example, the two platforms split most Premier League games between them, with Amazon Prime Video offering the few remaining fixtures.

Likewise across boxing, rugby and more huge competitions, Sky and BT split the biggest events going.

So, if you want to see every minute of the action you can bundle Sky TV, Sky Sports and BT Sport together for £53 a month for 18 months.

Sky Sports and BT Sport bundle | £53 per month for 18 months plus set-up fee

Get BT Sport monthly pass for only £25

BT has now introduced a no-contract £25 monthly pass option, likely in order to compete with increasingly flexible access to Sky Sports via Now TV.

You don't need to be signed up to any other BT services to get a pass, but it will roll over if you don't cancel it.

BT Sport monthly pass | £25 per month

Virgin Media broadband and BT Sport offer

If you get your broadband from Virgin Media, there's a chance to make a small saving on BT Sport. You can get the service for £18 per month with 10% credited back to you — so £16.20 all-in-all.

This is much cheaper than spending £25 on a monthly pass direct from BT but similarly works on a rolling monthly basis, with no lengthy contracts to worry about.

BT Sport on Virgin Media | £16.20 per month

What to watch on BT Sport

One of the highlights of BT Sport's offering over the last year has been the Champions League. With top teams battling it out and drama aplenty, it's been another eventful year in football's most prestigious competition.

If that's not your bag, BT Sport Box Office was also the platform to show the biggest heavyweight fight of the year — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte and Wembley.

Elsewhere BT Sports viewers have been able to watch the Gallagher Premiership, making the platform a destination for fans of club rugby. Plus there's UFC, golf and much more.

Unfortunately, there's no Formula One on BT Sport currently, but for motorsports fans, there's MotoGP, Moto 2, Moto 3 and the FIA World Rally Championship.

Advertisement

For more on streaming take a look at our best streaming device round-up or head over to our guide on how to watch Disney Plus offline.