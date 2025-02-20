Warner Bros Discovery, the company which has owned the Eurosport brand since 2014, will merge Eurosport 1 and 2 with its TNT Sports brand.

In 2023, a WBD merger with BT led to BT Sport being rebranded as TNT Sports. It has become a household name in the UK as a primary broadcaster of weekly Premier League games.

The new move will mean all Eurosport content will now be shown across TNT Sport platforms, and shown online via discovery+.

The move brings coverage of the Premier League, Australian Open, Tour de France and MotoGP – to name a few examples – under one banner for one monthly price.

However, some viewers are not pleased with the move. Eurosport has been a free addition for those with Sky TV and Virgin Media TV packages, while TNT Sports pricing starts at £30.99 per month.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details of when the big switch-off will take place.

When will Eurosport become TNT Sports?

The Eurosport 1 and 2 linear channels will be shut down on Friday 28th February 2025.

From this day onwards, sports traditionally shown on Eurosport will be folded into TNT Sports channels and online platform discovery+.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month or £30.99 per month without broadband.

You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £45 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch all the latest action on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

WBD Sports Europe chief Scott Young said: "Combining Eurosport and TNT Sports content in the UK and Ireland will enable us to offer a single, premium viewing experience for sports fans.

"We know audiences are looking for a slightly simpler journey on where to find the sport they love.

"This move will also continue to best deliver value for our leagues and federation partners, as we continue our 35 years-plus commitment to investment and championing of sport on our screens."

