The new android device weighs in at just 163g and boasts a thickness of 5.8mm – for context Samsung's flagship S25 series starts at 7.2mm thick – while still maintaining top-level specs like a 200mp camera, 6.7-inch dynamic display, and up-to-date AI features.

The phone is said to be designed for both tech-lovers and ordinary phone users alike, prioritising lightness, power and durability.

However, that's all before you consider the issue of price. Starting at £1,099, the S25 Edge's cost is anything but ultra-thin. So, we've been on the look-out for any potential deals that might shave some money off this hefty total.

Below, we've compiled the best pre-order offers we've seen so far, from Samsung and other UK tech retailers. Some are concerned with trade-ins and data packages, while others are all about the extra perks and accessories you can get.

Bear in mind that the pre-order period is often when the best initial deals come in, which means you've got until the full release on 30th May to make a saving. If you miss out on that, the next best time is the nationwide sales periods like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

Here's the best deals we've seen so far.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at Samsung

Make sure you also check out the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge UK release date for more information.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deals at a glance

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deals when you pre-order today

Double your storage for free

What's the deal: As per usual, Samsung is using its pre-order period to offer the higher storage model of the S25 Edge for the same price as the lower storage model. That means you can get the 512GB model for £1,099 – the same cost as the 256GB model.

This offers is available at Samsung and all other retailers selling the phone.

Why we chose it: After pre-order ends on 30th May, the cost of the 512GB phone will increase to £1,199, so you'd be silly to miss out!

Double your storage for free when you pre-order at Samsung

Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds3 Pro with Sky

What's the deal: When you order through Sky Mobile, your new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will come with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which are normally worth £219.

Why we chose it: This is a fab bargain if you need to accessories to go with your phone, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the most up-to-date and advanced Samsung earbuds yet, so you're getting a lot for your money.

Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds3 Pro with Sky

Get £100 off when you sign up to Galaxy Club

What's the deal: Samsung has launched a brand-new exclusive rewards programme called the Samsung Galaxy Club. When you sign up, you can upgrade to the latest smartphone every 12-15 months and get a guaranteed 50% return of device RRP. You can also pay 10% (of total phone cost) upfront and spread the cost with 0% interest across 24 months.

Best of all, if you sign up to the Galaxy Club during pre-order, you can get £100 off the S25 Edge.

Why we chose it: If you're someone who loves to have the latest tech, this is the ultimate solution, as you can keep hopping from phone to phone and save money in the process.

Get £100 off when you sign up to Galaxy Club at Samsung

Save up to £550 when you trade in

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in three colours: Titanium White, Titanium Icy Blue and Titanium Jetblack. Joanna Magill

What's the deal: At Samsung, you can trade in an eligible device and get up to £550 off the S25 Edge. The amount you get off, of course, depends on the make and model you're trading in.

Why we chose it: £550 off turns the S25 Edge into a much more affordable phone, so if you've got something to trade in, we'd strongly recommend it.

Save up to £550 when you trade in

Get six months' free Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage

What's the deal: Another Samsung scheme is six months of free Gemini Advanced AI and 2TB of cloud storage. This AI tool will be available on your phone so be aware after the six months are up, your subscription will renew at £18.99 a month.

Why we chose it: If you're unfamiliar, Gemini Advanced is Google's most advanced AI tool to date which is mainly used for complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, and creative collaboration. You can create videos and innovate in whole new ways, all at no extra cost.

Get six months' free Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage

Get Sky Unlimited data from £20 a month

What's the deal: The best data plan we've seen so far is at Sky, where you can get an unlimited data SIM from £20 a month.

Why we chose it: £20 for unlimited data is a fantastic price, and if you add that to the £40 a month payments for the phone itself, you can spread the cost into much more manageable chunks.

Get Sky Unlimited data from £20 a month

Save up to £648 on airtime plans with Vodafone

What's the deal: Vodafone is offering huge savings on the S25 Edge, including up to £648 off airtime data plans and up to £360 off when you trade in. Customers can also spread the cost of their new phone across up to 36 months, and there are a range of flexible upfront costs to choose from.

Why we chose it: Vodafone is particularly good at offering a choice of payment options for their new phones. You can decide how and when you pay with much more flexibility.

Save up to £648 on airtime plans with Vodafone

Get up to six months' free Disney Plus with O2

What's the deal: O2 is offering up to six months free Disney Plus when you buy with them. Simply choose your plan and select the streaming service as your extra.

Why we chose it: Disney Plus normally starts from £4.99 a month and has all the latest Star Wars, Marvel and cartoon content. If you've yet to subscribe, this offer is certainly worth considering.

Get up to six months' free Disney Plus with O2

Claim Netflix Premium or another inclusive extra with EE

What's the deal: EE also offers extra perks with their phone plans, such as Netflix Premium and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. All you have to do is select a data plan that says "Inclusive Extra" on it.

Why we chose it: These days, there's so many subscription services to dive into, so why not make it easier by combining your payments into one?

Claim Netflix Premium or another inclusive extra with EE

