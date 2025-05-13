Then, Tuesday 13th May saw the launch of the latest member of the S25 family, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The RadioTimes.com Technology team have been lucky enough to get hands-on time with both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Edge, and we're here to give you our honest opinion on both models.

Taking into account the important factors like price, design, features and more, we're help to help you figure out which of the new Samsung S25 models best caters to your needs.

Jump to:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra price

With both models, the price will vary depending on the amount of storage you want on your device. Overall, the Galaxy S25 Edge works out slightly on the cheaper side.

Here's a full list of prices:

S25 Ultra

S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra design

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge measures only 5.8mm Samsung

When it comes to design, the S25 Edge has prioritised thinness and lightness, with a thickness of just 5.8mm and a weight of 163g. The S25 Ultra design team did not share the same priorities, with the S25 Ultra coming in at 8.2mm thick, and weighing 218 grams. So, if you're after a more pocketable mobile, the choice is clear.

There's also the matter of device colour. Both handsets are available in Titanium Jetblack, with the Ultra also offering the more vibrant Titanium Jadegreen and Titanium Pinkgold, and the Edge offering Titanium Icy Blue and Titanium Silver.

Comparing the main displays, the Ultra comes in at 6.9 inches against the Edge's 6.7 inches.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra features and specs

Taking a peek under the hood, both the S25 Edge and S25 Ultra are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, providing improved GPU capabilities, AI processing, and camera features.

However, one notable difference between the two models is their battery capacity. The Ultra's battery comes in at 5,000mAh, a 1,100 difference between the Edge, which has 3,900mAh. This means that the Ultra is a significantly longer lasting handset, which will come in handy for tasks which require additional horsepower, such as gaming.

When it comes to display features, we see similar performance across key features such as main display resolution and max refresh rate; however, the Ultra has a main display measuring 6.9 inches, versus the Edge's 6.7 inches.

With regards to AI, both phones boast the Gemini AI features that we know and love, including Circle to Search, seamless connectivity across apps, Gemini Live, Auto-Trim and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra camera

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. EE

Camera quality is an important feature for many people when choosing a new phone, whether you're a budding photographer or an avid poster on social media.

The first thing you'll notice when comparing these handsets' cameras are that the S25 Ultra has two more cameras than the S25 Edge. While both models offer a 200MP main camera, which boast digital zoom up to 10x, and an ultra-wide lens (50MP for the Ultra, 12MP for the Edge), the Ultra offers an additional 50MP periscope telephoto lens, as well as a 10MP telephoto lens.

However, the selfie camera on the Edge is the only front-facing Samsung camera that supports Log video recording, a useful feature for bloggers and content creators.

Our verdict on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

Which model you choose will depend on what you need and what priorities you have.

If you're a tech-head who is choosing their handset based purely on features and specs, or a gamer who requires a longer battery life, then the S25 Ultra will be the model for you. The same applies for any budding photographers, thanks to the Ultra's superior camera system.

If you're after a lighter model that will take up less space in your bag or pockets, then the S25 Edge is an easy choice, as Samsung's thinnest and lightest phone ever. Also, if you opt for the 512GB model, you'll save £100 compared to the Ultra 512GB model.

However, it could be argued that while the S25 Edge is slightly cheaper, the S25 Ultra can better back up its price. It boasts a more comprehensive camera system, a larger battery, a bigger display and an S Pen for writing and drawing, plus more, all for either the same price, or £100 more, depending on the amount of storage you need.

Our verdict? If you're already spending over £1,000 on your phone, what's an extra £100 for improved camera quality and battery life? Unless you're after something super-thin and super-light, you get more bang for your buck with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Where can I buy Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is now available to purchase at a number of UK retailers, including Samsung, Sky, Vodafone and more.

You can also find some great value deals for the new model in our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deals.

Where can I buy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Having been released in February 2025, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available at a wide range of UK retailers, from Samsung to Very, O2 and more.

Ad

You can also find a number of deals on the S25 Ultra in our list of the top S25 Series deals.