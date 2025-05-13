However, the Galaxy S25 Edge sets itself apart thanks to the prioritisation of four key qualities: thin, light, powerful and durable.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge can fully integrate with the Galaxy ecosystem and works in tandem with your Galaxy watch, Oura ring, and so on. So, if you're already a Samsung user, then getting up-to-date with the latest tech has never been easier.

Here's everything you need to know about the new smartphone, from its release date to brand-new design features, as well as the newly announced exclusive upgrade and rewards programme, the Samsung Galaxy Club.

The new model will be available to pre-order from Tuesday 13th May. You can then buy it outright from Samsung and other UK retailers on Friday 30th May.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cost in the UK?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will vary in price depending on the model you choose. Here's a breakdown of prices:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: £1,099

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB: £1,199

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design: What does this new smartphone look like?

With the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung were focused on creating a phone that was both thin and light. This brand-new model is Samsung's thinnest phone yet, measuring just 5.8mm in thickness. This means that it's particularly light, weighing only 163g.

The S25 Edge features Samsung's signature linear camera and is available in three different colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icy Blue.

The phone also features a dynamic display of 2,700 nits measuring 6.7 inches, and boasts premium toughness thanks to a strong titanium frame.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs: What's new about the device?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with morning briefing. Joanna Magill

Firstly, let's take a look at the power and performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge. The S25 Edge is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite and also features Proscaler and mDNIe AI-optimised improvement in image accuracy.

The S25 Edge is a great option for mobile gamers, thanks to its more realistic gameplay, facilitated by the vulkan engine and ray tracing. It also comes with a tailored TIM (Thermal Interface Material) to keep your device cool by dissipating heat more intensively.

But, of course, everyone's dying to know about the camera. Well, customers can expect a 200mp wide lens with pin-sharp resolution, as well as 40% improved Nightography and a 12mp ultra-wide lens.

The Galaxy S25 Edge comes equipped with the latest AI features you know and love from previous models, as well as some additional perks. AI agents are now multimodal and have visual capabilities, meaning you can ask Gemini about things seen through your camera lens, plus Gemini now boasts seamless integration across apps.

Security has also been a major focus for this model. The device offers next-gen protection, thanks to its personal data engine, Knox vault and post-quantum cryptography. Plus, customers will have access to seven years of OS updates and seven years of security updates.

How to buy the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in the UK

You can pre-order Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge from Samsung now. You'll then be able to buy it outright from Friday 30th May onwards.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Club?

The Samsung Galaxy Club is a brand-new and exclusive upgrade and rewards programme, which is specially designed for users who want to keep up-to-date with the latest tech for the lowest possible cost.

If you sign up as a Samsung Galaxy Club member, you can upgrade to the latest smartphone every 12-15 months and get at least 50% return of device RRP when you trade in your old device.

Simply pay 10% of the total phone cost upfront and spread the cost with 0% interest across 24 months when you’re buying the phone outright. Upgrade within the time period, and you're guaranteed at least 50% of your money back.

For more of the latest releases, check out the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, as well as the Nintendo Switch 2.