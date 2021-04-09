Full list of all Samsung Galaxy phones with prices to help you choose

In recent years, Samsung has flooded the market with numerous smartphones, from the affordable A Series to the eye-wateringly pricey Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Advertisement

And while this definitely means there should be a Samsung phone for everyone, it can be tricky to keep track of which handsets are still on sale and at what price.

So we’ve done the legwork for you and collated a list of all the Samsung Galaxy smartphones available right now. To help you find the right Samsung phone for you, we’ve also included pricing information, the release date alongside key features and specs.

Pricing starts at under £150 for the Samsung Galaxy A02s through to the brand’s foldable model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. 5G support is also included with the majority of Samsung handsets on this list, along with high-spec triple- and quad-camera set-ups.

For those looking for the latest releases only, we’ve also covered the Samsung Galaxy smartphones expected to be revealed later this year, including the highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Looking for a new smartphone? Head over to the best new phones guide next to find out which handsets to keep your eye out for in 2021.

Full Samsung Galaxy phones list: from newest to oldest

Unlike most smartphone brands, Samsung likes to spread out its launches throughout the year. Here are all the Samsung Galaxy phones currently available; the newest models first.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, March 2021, £399

Released in March, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is the brand’s latest edition to the affordable A Series.

Despite its RRP of £399, the Galaxy A52 5G has some pretty high-spec features, including a quad-camera set-up, a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and an IP67 rating for dust and water-resistant.

It is a brilliant option if you’re looking for some of the newest specs and a great camera without the usual flagship price.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for £399 at Very

Samsung Galaxy A72, March 2021, £419

Released at the same time as the A52 5G, the A72 is marginally more expensive. For the £419 price tag, you get a massive 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, a quad-camera set-up and an under-screen fingerprint sensor.

Available in four colours, including blue and violet, the Samsung Galaxy A72 is a great mid-range option.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A72 for £419 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, February 2021, £249

Featuring 5G support, a 6.5-inch display, and fast charging, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is a good smartphone for those looking for a cheaper 5G handset.

The design is sleek and simple, with the same four colour options available with the A72.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for £249 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A02s, February 2021, £139

Released in February 2021, the Samsung Galaxy A02s is one of the cheapest handsets available from the brand.

For £139, you get a 6.5-inch display, Dolby Atmos-enhanced sound and a triple-lens camera. As found with the A32 5G, the Galaxy A02s also has fast charging.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A02s for £139 at Very

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, January 2021, £769

The Samsung Galaxy S21 range was the first to be released by the brand in 2021.

The standard Galaxy S21 5G features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a quick refresh rate of 120 Hz. Available in three colours, black, silver and violet, the S21 is a sleek-looking phone.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for £769 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G, January 2021, £949

The Galaxy S21 Plus is the bigger brother to the S21 with a huge 6.7-inch display. Like the S21, the S21 Plus is also made using Gorilla Glass Victus, which Samsung describes as the toughest glass used on any of its smartphones.

It has a triple-camera set-up, including a 64MP telephoto lens.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G for £949 at Very

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, January 2021, £1,149

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra goes one step either further. With its 6.8-inch display, this phone is big and features a quad-camera set-up.

A new change to the S series, the S21 Ultra is also S Pen compatible. This means that you can use a stylus usually only found with the Note.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G for £1,149 at Currys

Samsung Galaxy A12, January 2021, £169

If you’re looking for a large display without the price tag, you might want to consider the A12. Featuring a 6.5-inch display, the A12 more than delivers.

Other key features include a quad-lens camera, fast charging and face recognition.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A21 for £149 at Very

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, November 2020, £349

Another massive display. With a 6.6-inch display, 5G support and fast charging, the Samsung Galaxy A42 is punching above its price.

The rear four-camera set-up includes a 48MP main camera that shoots in 4K and is complemented with a 20MP front selfie camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A42 5G for £285 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, October 2020, £599

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a more affordable option than the older S series device. However, the specs are still pretty impressive with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED HDR10 Infinity-O display, fast charging and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

An extra bonus; the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in six colours, including lavender, green, orange and red.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for £499 at Very

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, September 2020, £1,799

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 currently holds the title as the brand’s most expensive device. Part of the movement to bring foldable phones back into fashion, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can fold out to be tablet size at 7.6 inches.

Powered by the Snapdragon 865+ processor, the handset has 5G support and allow users to open three apps simultaneously and move content from one screen to another.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for £1,799 at Currys

Samsung Galaxy Note20, August 2020, £849

Released in the summer of last year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the brand’s ‘tablet-style’ device.

With a 6.7-inch display and accompanying stylus, the smartphone is designed with avid note-takers in mind.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note20 for £849 at Very

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, August 2020, £1,179

A jazzed-up version of the Note20, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is available in three metallic colours, including ‘mystic bronze’.

It featured top-of-the-line specs, including the Gorilla Glass Victus still used on the S21 Plus. Despite being over six months old, this handset still offers some solid specs, a huge display and the handy S Pen.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G for £999 at Selfridges

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, August 2020, £1,399

The last couple of years has seen the revival of the flip phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the second flip phone to be released by Samsung and includes 5G support, an internal and external display, plus a hinge that allows for hands-free video calls.

The novelty does, unfortunately, come at a price. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a hefty RRP of £1,399.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G for £1,229 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, March 2020, £999

The S20 range may no longer be the newest S series, but you shouldn’t bypass them completely. The Galaxy S20 Plus 5G features a 6.7-inch display, a micro-SD slot and a 30X zoom.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G for £729 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, March 2020, £1,199

As the premium offering from the S20 series, the Galaxy S20 Ultra supports 5G, 8K video and a 6.9-inch display.

However, the camera is where Samsung put most of its energy. This model features a 108MP wide camera, 40MP front camera and 48MP telephoto camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for £719.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, February 2020, £429

The predecessor to the new A52 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has an equally simple but modern design.

Features include fast charging, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and, of course, 5G support.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A51 5G for £429 at Very

Samsung Galaxy A71, February 2020, £419

Another slightly older A series model. The Samsung Galaxy A71 is fitted with the larger 6.7-inch display and has a punch-hole style front camera.

This is a solid mid-range option, thanks to several helpful features such as an on-screen fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A71 for £419 at Currys

Upcoming and predicted Samsung Galaxy phones

Waiting for something special to take your fancy? These are the Samsung Galaxy phones you need to watch out for this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Despite the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 only being released in September 2020, rumours about its replacement, the Z Fold 3, are rife. Expected in the second half of 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should continue the trend of the Z Fold series being the most expensive Samsung model. With an RPP of £1,799, the Z Fold 2 had a hefty price tag, and it is unlikely that its successor will be much cheaper.

It’s still a little early to know much about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s specs, but there are rumours of support for an S Pen or stylus and smaller displays. However, we don’t expect any major changes to the handset’s design, and it should still have 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2

Samsung’s other, and cheaper, foldable device expected to be released in 2021. Current predictions suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 will be revealed in the later summer months, and rumoured features include a three-camera set-up and a larger external display.

When it comes to the price, we expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 to be similarly priced to its predecessor, the Z Flip 5G, at around £1,399.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 FE

Rumours of a possible ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 have been circulating for quite some time. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 was released back in August 2020, and there’s still no confirmation that the Samsung Galaxy Note20 FE will be arriving any time soon (if at all). After all, there has been speculation that the Note series will be discontinued.

However, those waiting for a cheaper version of the ‘tablet-style’ handset shouldn’t give up hope quite yet. Any updates on the Note series’s future will likely be revealed in the next couple of months ahead of the usual release date of August/September.

Advertisement

For more guides, reviews and the latest tech news, head to the Technology section. And when you’ve picked out your new phone, take a look at our best SIM-only deals.