Luckily, for all the '90s babies and Gen Z trendsetters out there, the flip phone is having a moment, too, with thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Sometimes, with new smartphone releases, the RadioTimes.com Technology team find that not a lot has changed besides the name. However, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 certainly doesn't fall into that category. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the most compact Samsung flip phone yet, making it the perfect size for slotting into your pocket or bag, yet it opens up more opportunities for customising and accessing widgets.

However, the biggest gamechanger with the new Samsung flip phone is the 30MP camera, which we're excited to delve into more detail later.

The Technology team were lucky enough to get hands-on time with the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and here's everything you need to know about the smartphone, including how to get your hands on one today.

Samsung also announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date and Samsung Galaxy Ring release date today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 via Samsung Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available to pre-order right now, having been released today (Wednesday 10th July). As an incentive for pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung users will be able to get their hands on the flip phone on Friday 19th July.

The brand-new Samsung flip phone will be available to buy outright from UK retailers from Wednesday 24th July.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 UK price: how much does the new phone cost?

Luckily for Android users, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hasn't increased in price from its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 started at £999, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cost £1,049 for the 256GB smartphone and £1,149 for the 512GB version. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts from £1,049.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 design: what does the new phone look like?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 via Samsung. Samsung

If you read our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 5 guide, you'll know that one of the Technology team's biggest reservations with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was its noticeable display crease which we believe affected how sleek the smartphone looked. However, for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung employed a new zero-gap hinge which made the smartphone's fold look virtually undetectable. Now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has an even sleeker hinge still.

In terms of durability, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 10% improved scratch resistance, in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is in part due to the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display. This hardy material survives drops up to one-metre on surfaces replicating concrete (as shown in Corning Gorilla Glass' lab tests).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 also includes even more information on the flex window.

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in four colourways: Mint, Blue, Yellow and Silver Shadow. As well as three online-only colours: Peach, Crafted Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features: what does the new phone do?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 via Samsung. Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has the same battery life as the Samsung Galaxy S24; the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery which offers 56 hours of usage under moderate screen time.

This new smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and comes with a built-in vapour cooling system to ensure your smartphone always runs efficiently, whether you're playing Pokémon GO or streaming the latest season of The Bear.

However, as we mentioned earlier, the feature we're most excited about is the new and improved camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 5 have near-identical camera set-ups: two 12MP main cameras, one ultrawide, one dual pixel, and a 10MP selfie camera.

The upgraded Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 50MP back camera (the same specification as the Samsung Galaxy S24) and a 10MP front camera. However, as this is a flip phone, you can angle the smartphone so that the back camera acts as a front camera to capture selfies in 50MP!

Social media users will be thrilled to know that the camera quality is the same when you take a photo directly on, for example Instagram, as it is on your phone's camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 also has camera features such as Auto Zoom, a capability which automatically detects if the subject's whole body is in frame, and FlexCam, which helps you capture photos between 75-degrees and 115-degrees angles. Some of the fun things you can do with a flip phone, which would be more difficult on a traditional smartphone, is to half-fold the smartphone and place it on the floor to take photos, or hold the half-folded smartphone sideways and record videos for a camcorder effect.

What are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 AI features?

Also at today's (Wednesday 10th July) Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and also like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with plenty of great AI features. We've selected a few AI capabilities that are particularly interesting.

Generative AI Wallpaper. Searching for the perfect wallpaper but can't find the one you want anywhere? Then create your own! Use Generative AI Wallpaper to tell your smartphone what you'd like, and it'll create the image.

Chat Assist. The Chat Assist function is designed to translate incoming and outgoing conversations in real-time, eliminating the need to switch to another translation app during your conversations as it works seamlessly with third party apps, such as WhatsApp.

How to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 via Samsung. Samsung

Great news, Samsung fans, you can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 from right now (Wednesday 10th July), which means you'll get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in your hands from Friday 19th July.

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 outright from Wednesday 24th July.

