So, with the TV proved to be a, frankly, indispensable part of our day-to-day, we think it only right that we find you ways of saving money on it. After all, who said essential has to mean expensive?

While a TV is never going to be cheap purchase, there are always deals and sales periods to take advantage of. Across the different retailers and technology brands such as Currys, Amazon and Samsung, there's a ton of offers to be found, so we've decided to group them all.

Below, you'll find our picks for the top TV deals going on this month, with savings across a range of sizes, prices and qualities. Just remember that these offers won't last for long so you've got to be switched on and snatch them up while you can.

Where to find the best TV deals in the UK

Most tech retailers like Currys, AO and Reliant run regular deals on TVs of all shapes and sizes, as do major shopping giants like John Lewis and Amazon. You can also go right to the source with brands like Samsung and LG, who frequently slash their prices or offer out extra perks like a free sound bar or a discounted Disney Plus subscription.

Here's some of the most reliable retailers you can go to:

19-32 inch TV deals

33-42 inch TV deals

44-50 inch TV deals

55+ inch TV deals

Best TV deals for March 2024

19-32 inch TV deals

Toshiba 24WK3C63DB HDR LED TV with Amazon Alexa 24-inch | £169 £139 (save £30 or 17%)

JD Williams

What's the deal: Grab this Toshiba 24-inch TV set for just £139, down from £169.

Why we chose it: This Toshiba TV comes with all the latest smart features including Amazon Alexa, who you can ask to pause, adjust the volume, and so much more. All for less than £150!

Toshiba 24WK3C63DB HDR LED TV with Amazon Alexa 24-inch | £169 £139 (save £30 or 17%)

Hisense 32A4KTUK Full HD Smart TV 32-inch | £249 £149 (save £100 or 40%)

JD Williams

What's the deal: This Hisense 32-inch is now on sale for £100 off having been reduced from £249 to £149 – that's a 40% saving.

Why we chose it: Hisense is a reliable and reasonably priced brand that comes with a true-to-life Natural Colour Enhancer and strong DTS sound.

Hisense 32A4KTUK Full HD Smart TV 32-inch | £249 £149 (save £100 or 40%)

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV 32-inch | £249.99 £199.99 (save £50 or 20%)

Amazon Fire TV Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon has cut the cost of their latest Fire TV to just £199.99, saving you £50.

Why we chose it: The Amazon Fire TV Series first emerged in the UK last year. They come fully equipped with Alexa capabilities, all the best streaming services and quick access to live TV, video games and music.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV 32-inch | £249.99 £199.99 (save £50 or 20%)

33-42 inch TV deals

Hisense 40A4KTUK Full HD Smart TV with Freeview Play 40-inch | £329 £199 (save £130 or 39%)

Hisense

What's the deal: This 40-inch Hisense has been slashed to under £200 from an RRP of £329. That saves you £130 or nearly 40%.

Why we chose it: If you're looking for a larger size at a lower price, this Hisense TV is a great option.

Hisense 40A4KTUK Full HD Smart TV with Freeview Play 40-inch | £329 £199 (save £130 or 39%)

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV 40-inch | £299.99 £239.99 (save £60 or 20%)

Amazon

What's the deal: Another deal, this Fire TV has been lowered by £60 (or 20%) to £239.99.

Why we chose it: The Amazon Fire TVs can also connect to all your other Amazon devices, meaning you could ask for recipes, the weather, or check out your Ring security devices without having to leave the sofa.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV 40-inch | £299.99 £239.99 (save £60 or 20%)

44-50 inch TV deals

Panasonic TX-43MX650B 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV 43-inch | £379 £299 (save £80 or 21%)

Panasonic

What's the deal: Snap up this Panasonic TV for £299 after being reduced from £379. This saves you £80.

Why we chose it: This Panasonic TV is designed to heighten your home entertainment system thanks to its immersive audio, 4K UHD picture quality and smart Android features which includes a huge array of movies, shows, apps and games.

Panasonic TX-43MX650B 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV 43-inch | £379 £299 (save £80 or 21%)

Samsung QE43Q65CAUXXU 4K QLED Smart TV 43-inch | £799 £425 (save £375 or 46%)

Samsung

What's the deal: At Reliant, you can scoop up this 2023 Samsung QLED TV for just £425. That saves you a whopping £375 or nearly 50% on this high-end smart TV.

Why we chose it: Samsung TVs are well known for their industry-leading picture and sound quality. They also have a smart TV hub that's pretty intuitive and easy to navigate, plus a gaming hub featuring everything from Xbox titles to indie games.

Samsung QE43Q65CAUXXU 4K QLED Smart TV 43-inch | £799 £425 (save £375 or 46%)

Samsung CU7100 UHD 4K HDR Smart TV 50-inch | £399 £379 (save £20 or 5%)

Samsung

What's the deal: Samsung has lowered the costs of their already moderately priced Crystal range, taking this 50-inch down from £399 to £379.

Why we chose it: This 50-inch comes with a 4K Crystal processor, PurColour and object tracking sound, which makes it perfect for any Lord of the Rings movie night.

Samsung CU7100 UHD 4K HDR Smart TV 50-inch | £399 £379 (save £20 or 5%)

55+ inch TV deals

Sony Bravia XR XR55A80L 55-inch | £1,599 £1,499 (save £100 or 6%)

John Lewis

What's the deal: Snap up this 55-inch Sony Bravia while it's available for £100 off at John Lewis. The RRP has been reduced from £1,599 to £1,499.

Why we chose it: This Sony TV is all about realism. Thanks to its Cognitive Processor XR, the TV gives you peak brightness, sharply contrasted with the purest blacks to result in a sharper picture. It also has Intelligent motion processing for smooth, fast-moving action and can even detect the distance between you and your TV to adjust the brightness and picture quality.

Sony Bravia XR XR55A80L 55-inch | £1,599 £1,499 (save £100 or 6%) at John Lewis

Samsung The Frame Art Mode QE55LS03BGUXXU | £1,299 £1,099 (save £200 or 15%)

Currys John Lewis

What's the deal: This Samsung Frame is now on sale for £200 after being reduced down to £1,099.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Frame doubles as both a TV and a work of art. It's edge mimics that of a picture frame and it can be wall-mounted easily thanks to its slim and light-weight design. Then, once it's up and running, the TV has over 2,000 works of art stored which will automatically display when on standby mode. You can also pick your favourite paintings to show or upload your own picture.

Samsung The Frame Art Mode QE55LS03BGUXXU | £1,299 £1,099 (save £200 or 15%)

LG OLED65C34LA 65-inch TV with Amazon Alexa | £2,099 £1,699 (save £400 or 19%)

Currys

What's the deal: Get £400 off this LG OLED TV at Currys. The RRP has been reduced from £2,099 to £1,699.

Why we chose it: A £400 saving on a TV of this size and quality? Now that's a deal you won't want to miss.

LG OLED65C34LA 65-inch TV with Amazon Alexa | £2,099 £1,699 (save £400 or 19%)

Samsung QE75QN95CATXXU QN95C 75-inch | £ 3,999 £2,299 (save £1,700 or 42%)

Reliant

What's the deal: This whopper of a Samsung TV is now on sale for £2,299, down from £3,999. That's a £1,700 saving, or 42% off.

Why we chose it: If you want to go big, go big! This 75-inch TV will give you the best quality movie nights and right now you can get it for £1,700 off.

Samsung QE75QN95CATXXU QN95C 75-inch | £ 3,999 £2,299 (save £1,700 or 42%)

How often should you replace a TV?

Most TVs have a lifespan of around seven to 10 years.

You'll probably notice when the time comes, as your device will start to have slower connectivity to the internet or, perhaps, the sound will dip a bit.

When is the best time to buy a TV?

There's a lot of debate about when is the best month to buy a TV. Some publishers argue January and February is the ideal time, what with New Year's sales and all the latest tech releases coming out.

However, there's also an argument to be made for summer, as you'll have events like Amazon Prime Day to help lower the costs.

Then, of course, there's the infamous Black Friday sales period in November, where we've often seen massive savings on TVs. Honestly, if you're looking for a big price drop it might be worth waiting until then, but if not there's still plenty of opportunities to save now.

What is the best brand of TV to buy in the UK?

According to Which? the leading brands for TVs are Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Philips and Sony. However, you can also find great quality devices from the lower-priced companies such as Hisense or Amazon, who last year released a new range of Fire TVs.

Ultimately, most brands these days will come with high quality devices in a wide selection of sizes, plus they'll likely have all the different streaming apps and services stored in an easy-to-use home screen. So what you buy really depends on how far you want to go in terms of sound and screen resolution.

If you're looking for the top of the top, you'll want a TV with an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) or QLED screen (Quantum Dot based LEDs), 8K or 4K resolutions and Dolby Atmos sound. If you're not as worried, Full or Ultra HD will do the trick and you can always up the sound quality with a speaker or soundbar.

