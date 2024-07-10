The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Samsung's thinnest and lightest foldable phone yet, making it even more comfortable in your pocket. The foldable smartphone arrives jam-packed with AI features such as photo assist, Smart Select — a handy tool which lets you select, crop, and annotate image clips without capturing the entire screen — chat assist, and on-phone interpreter. But more on these fantastic elements later.

With pre-order incentives such as an early arrival date, a free S Pen case and a Microsoft 365 subscription, there's no better time to secure your next smartphone. The Technology team were lucky enough to get hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 last week; here's everything you need to know.

For more on the latest Samsung releases, take a look at our guides to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 release date and the new Samsung Galaxy Ring release date.

More like this

Jump to:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Luckily for you, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date isn't in a galaxy far, far away — it's right now! You can pre-order the brand-new smartphone from today (Wednesday 10th July), and you'll be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 outright from Wednesday 24th July.

However, as we mentioned earlier, there is a pre-order incentive. Samsung customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will get the smartphone five days earlier, on Friday 19th July.

Looking for a saving on Samsung products? You'd like our best TV deals guide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 UK price: how much does the new smartphone cost?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Unsurprisingly, a smartphone that comes jam-packed with so many features has a hefty price tag. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will set you back from £1,799.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design: what does the new smartphone look like?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Z Fold 5 guide, one of the things which pushed us towards the later model was the fact it was lighter and thinner than its predecessor, coming in at 15% thinner and 10g lighter.

If you read our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, you would've realised our main hang-up was the smartphone's sheer size: 'The display is both the phone's biggest asset and its most frustrating drawback, depending on how able you are to cope with its crease, its fingerprint-magnetising qualities and how much you value having a larger tablet-style display wherever you go. [...] For our part, we think it's a nice looking but overly large phone, but if you have use-cases in mind that suit that large display perfectly, then it may be worth carrying around the extra bulk."

However, Samsung has certainly made strides to improve the weight and size of its foldable smartphone, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the lightest and thinnest foldable phone available, making it even more comfortable in your pocket.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display, which is the same as the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and it comes with smart features such as circle to search — a feature which lets you select what you’re interested in by circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping, then get more information right where you are without swapping apps — on Samsung's most intelligent large screen.

Stay up to date with our Technology newsletter for the latest deals, including upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 AI features?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The word on everyone's lips at the moment seems to be AI, and what AI capabilities your new device will have. While some AI capabilities can take away creativity, such as ChatGPT, Samsung's AI features endeavour to enhance creativity. Let's take a look at some of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's AI features.

Photo Assist. A photo editing tool which allows you to take the perfect snap.

Smart Select. If you find an interesting image or article, you can capture it on your screen and save it using Smart Select. With Smart Select, you can change the appearance of a selected area, write or draw on the chosen area with the S Pen, share the selected segment with friends through email, social media, and more, and also save it to your gallery to access it at a later date.

Sketch to Image. This is the feature we had the most fun with at the Samsung hands-on session last week. With Sketch to Image, you can draw anything you'd like, such as a house, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will transform it into various images in different styles.

Chat Assist. The Chat Assist AI feature seamlessly translates incoming and outgoing chats in real-time, so you can speak to friends and family in both of your first languages.

Interpreter. It's worth noting that this feature is on-phone AI, so you don't even need to connect to Wi-Fi. The Interpreter app translates in-person conversations in real-time, which allows you to have a flowing conversation without the worry of a language barrier. The Interpreter app is particularly brilliant if, for example, you're on a work trip abroad or travelling to a different country.

How to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available to pre-order right now, having been released today (Wednesday 10th July). Those who pre-order the smartphone will receive it on Friday 19th July, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available to buy outright on Wednesday 24th July.

Advertisement

Did you know Amazon Prime Day is happening next week? With offers such as a five month Amazon Music Unlimited deal, new Audible deal, and extended 30-day free trial with an Amazon Prime Video offer available now.