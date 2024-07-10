Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 UK release date, price, and how to pre-order today
In a galaxy not so far away, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order date has been announced. Here's everything you need to know about the thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone yet.
Today (Wednesday 10th July), Samsung has released a brand-new smartphone into the foldable stratosphere; is it a tablet? Is it a smartphone? It's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Back in 2022, the RadioTimes.com Technology team got hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Two years ago, it was one of the most unusual and exciting devices we'd seen on the smartphone market, as it covered that middle ground between a phone and a tablet, and two years later, we're still blown away with the versatility and specifications of the foldable smartphone.
The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Samsung's thinnest and lightest foldable phone yet, making it even more comfortable in your pocket. The foldable smartphone arrives jam-packed with AI features such as photo assist, Smart Select — a handy tool which lets you select, crop, and annotate image clips without capturing the entire screen — chat assist, and on-phone interpreter. But more on these fantastic elements later.
With pre-order incentives such as an early arrival date, a free S Pen case and a Microsoft 365 subscription, there's no better time to secure your next smartphone. The Technology team were lucky enough to get hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 last week; here's everything you need to know.
For more on the latest Samsung releases, take a look at our guides to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 release date and the new Samsung Galaxy Ring release date.
More like this
Jump to:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 UK release date
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 UK price
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features
- What are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 AI features?
- How to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the UK
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 UK release date: when does the new smartphone come out?
Luckily for you, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date isn't in a galaxy far, far away — it's right now! You can pre-order the brand-new smartphone from today (Wednesday 10th July), and you'll be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 outright from Wednesday 24th July.
However, as we mentioned earlier, there is a pre-order incentive. Samsung customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will get the smartphone five days earlier, on Friday 19th July.
Looking for a saving on Samsung products? You'd like our best TV deals guide.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 UK price: how much does the new smartphone cost?
Unsurprisingly, a smartphone that comes jam-packed with so many features has a hefty price tag. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will set you back from £1,799.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design: what does the new smartphone look like?
In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Z Fold 5 guide, one of the things which pushed us towards the later model was the fact it was lighter and thinner than its predecessor, coming in at 15% thinner and 10g lighter.
If you read our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, you would've realised our main hang-up was the smartphone's sheer size: 'The display is both the phone's biggest asset and its most frustrating drawback, depending on how able you are to cope with its crease, its fingerprint-magnetising qualities and how much you value having a larger tablet-style display wherever you go. [...] For our part, we think it's a nice looking but overly large phone, but if you have use-cases in mind that suit that large display perfectly, then it may be worth carrying around the extra bulk."
However, Samsung has certainly made strides to improve the weight and size of its foldable smartphone, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the lightest and thinnest foldable phone available, making it even more comfortable in your pocket.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display, which is the same as the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone series.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features
The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and it comes with smart features such as circle to search — a feature which lets you select what you’re interested in by circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping, then get more information right where you are without swapping apps — on Samsung's most intelligent large screen.
Stay up to date with our Technology newsletter for the latest deals, including upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 AI features?
The word on everyone's lips at the moment seems to be AI, and what AI capabilities your new device will have. While some AI capabilities can take away creativity, such as ChatGPT, Samsung's AI features endeavour to enhance creativity. Let's take a look at some of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's AI features.
Photo Assist. A photo editing tool which allows you to take the perfect snap.
Smart Select. If you find an interesting image or article, you can capture it on your screen and save it using Smart Select. With Smart Select, you can change the appearance of a selected area, write or draw on the chosen area with the S Pen, share the selected segment with friends through email, social media, and more, and also save it to your gallery to access it at a later date.
Sketch to Image. This is the feature we had the most fun with at the Samsung hands-on session last week. With Sketch to Image, you can draw anything you'd like, such as a house, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will transform it into various images in different styles.
Chat Assist. The Chat Assist AI feature seamlessly translates incoming and outgoing chats in real-time, so you can speak to friends and family in both of your first languages.
Interpreter. It's worth noting that this feature is on-phone AI, so you don't even need to connect to Wi-Fi. The Interpreter app translates in-person conversations in real-time, which allows you to have a flowing conversation without the worry of a language barrier. The Interpreter app is particularly brilliant if, for example, you're on a work trip abroad or travelling to a different country.
How to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the UK
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available to pre-order right now, having been released today (Wednesday 10th July). Those who pre-order the smartphone will receive it on Friday 19th July, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available to buy outright on Wednesday 24th July.
Did you know Amazon Prime Day is happening next week? With offers such as a five month Amazon Music Unlimited deal, new Audible deal, and extended 30-day free trial with an Amazon Prime Video offer available now.